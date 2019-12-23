Top Three Takeaways from Texans vs. Buccaneers

2. And DeAndre Hopkins.

Before the game, Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles had called Texans' DeAndre Hopkins one of the two best receivers in the league – and he wasn’t sure who the other one was. Hopkins had gone off against Bowles’ Jets last year, catching 10 receptions for 170 yards and two touchdowns. This time around, Hopkins wasn’t so effective. Not by a long shot. He had nine passes thrown his way but caught just five of them for only 23 yards – a paltry 4.6 yard-per-reception average and his lowest receiving yardage this season. He was kept out of the end zone entirely and got just one first down all game. His long was a seven-yard catch.

It was second-year player Carlton Davis that was assigned to Hopkins for much of the game. He had five combined tackles, four of which were solo, during the game. The Bucs added five passes defensed to their league-leading total to bring them to 89 on the season, which ranks three ahead of the New England Patriots.

Misc. defensive notes:

-Lavonte David had a team-leading 10 combined tackles and a quarterback hit in addition to his forced fumble.

- The Bucs sit just outside the top-10 in interceptions with 12 on the year, getting one on Watson via rookie Jamel Dean, his second of the year. Tampa Bay is the only team in the NFL with two rookies that have multiple interceptions. Murphy-Bunting has three as well.

3. Turnovers, missed opportunities were too much to overcome.

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. The Bucs fell victim to their own mishaps with turnovers proving too much to overcome. Injuries played a huge role in that, though. Three of the Bucs’ receivers, including Pro Bowlers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, were sidelined due to injuries. It meant players that Winston was less familiar with were the ones attempting to catch his passes.

That lack of familiarity showed up most in the deep ball. The Bucs weren’t able to connect on routes they had success with all year. They were just a hair off in most cases. Coach Arians identified three shots to the end zone in particular that could have all been touchdowns but were just out of the reach of their intended target. Convert one of those and the Bucs overcome the three-point deficit they lost by.