Vets Take the Field and Shaq Barrett Wants to Be Better Than Last Year | Carmen Catches Up

-Vets not only got in the building this weekend, but actually got on the field for the first time today. It was the first day of a slow but steady introduction into football work before padded practices begin on August 17. We got to see a first glimpse of new quarterback Tom Brady throwing passes to wide receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Scotty Miller, John Franklin, the list goes on. And don't forget about his pal Rob Gronkowski and the plethora of tight end talent. Plus, running backs Dare Ogunbowale, Ronald Jones and TJ Logan got in the mix.

It was a good start, as Brady himself said to his offensive teammates as they exited the field. He was the last one off, making sure to give some sort of encouraging word to each of them. There was a ton of positive reinforcement to go around throughout the morning with Brady calling out his teammates after throwing the ball around for good routes, good catches and good efforts. It was infectious. Tight end Antony Auclair had an impressive one-handed grab and his entire position group erupted in cheers.