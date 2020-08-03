Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Monday, Aug 03, 2020 04:00 PM

Vets Take the Field and Shaq Barrett Wants to Be Better Than Last Year | Carmen Catches Up

Monday was the first day Bucs veterans got to take the field with their rookie counterparts and although things looked a little different, I think everyone was happy to have football back just the same.

headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

CCU-8.3

-Vets not only got in the building this weekend, but actually got on the field for the first time today. It was the first day of a slow but steady introduction into football work before padded practices begin on August 17. We got to see a first glimpse of new quarterback Tom Brady throwing passes to wide receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Scotty Miller, John Franklin, the list goes on. And don't forget about his pal Rob Gronkowski and the plethora of tight end talent. Plus, running backs Dare Ogunbowale, Ronald Jones and TJ Logan got in the mix.

It was a good start, as Brady himself said to his offensive teammates as they exited the field. He was the last one off, making sure to give some sort of encouraging word to each of them. There was a ton of positive reinforcement to go around throughout the morning with Brady calling out his teammates after throwing the ball around for good routes, good catches and good efforts. It was infectious. Tight end Antony Auclair had an impressive one-handed grab and his entire position group erupted in cheers.

And I won't lie, seeing Brady throw the ball to Evans made me giddy. In what world did we ever think that was going to happen?

…par for the course in 2020, I guess. And full disclaimer, I realize the video is far away. I'm trying, guys.

The defense took the field following the offense for some conditioning. The inside and outside linebackers were grouped together with veterans Lavonte David and Shaq Barrett serving as the bookends of the group. Everyone was all-around in great spirits to be back on the field and doing something that at least resembled football.

Best Photos from Bucs Training Camp Practice, Aug. 3

View some of the top photos from Buccaneers Training Camp practice at the AdventHealth Training Center.

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Tight End Antony Auclair #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Tight End Antony Auclair #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Franklin #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Franklin #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Tight End Antony Auclair #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Tight End Antony Auclair #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Franklin #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Franklin #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Wide Receiver Bryant Mitchell #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Wide Receiver Bryant Mitchell #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Outside Linebacker Michael Divinity #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Outside Linebacker Michael Divinity #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Jack Cichy #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Jack Cichy #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Safety D'Cota Dixon #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Safety D'Cota Dixon #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Cornerback Herb Miller #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Cornerback Herb Miller #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Safety D'Cota Dixon #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Safety D'Cota Dixon #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Defensive Back M.J. Stewart #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Defensive Back M.J. Stewart #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Safety Javon Hagan #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Safety Javon Hagan #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33, Cornerback Carlton Davis #24, and Safety Andrew Adams #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33, Cornerback Carlton Davis #24, and Safety Andrew Adams #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Safety Andrew Adams #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Safety Andrew Adams #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Cornerback Parnell Motley #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Cornerback Parnell Motley #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Kicker Elliott Fry #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 69

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2020 - Kicker Elliott Fry #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

-Outside linebacker Shaq Barrett talked to the media via Zoom call Monday. He became the first of the vets to meet with the media now that the Bucs are back in the building. He noted a lot of the precautionary safety measures being taken around AdventHealth Training Center in response to the coronavirus. But like many, he's happy to be back and he's ready to get to work.

As the reigning 'Sack King' he was asked if he would be happy with 12.0 sacks this coming season. His response?

"I mean, that's a good start. We might be cancelling the season if I'm only getting 12.0, though – it must be half of a season.

"No, but whatever helps the team out – if it's 12.0, 12.0 would be a good number, but I'm always striving to be better than I was last year. Whatever that number would be, I'm just excited that my plays potentially help the team get a couple wins."

This is a man who had 19.5 sacks last year. To do better than that he'd be inching dangerously close to Michael Strahan's 22.5 single-season sack record set back in 2001. Sheesh.

-It was both Tom Brady and Ronald Jones' birthdays today. Brady's BFF Gronk sent him a special birthday shoutout which was complete with a Brady birthday cake sticker you can use yourself on Instagram. Just search 'Brady birthday' and it pops up. Tag the Bucs while you're at it.

Bucs Tweet of the Day: I love it when a plan comes together

Related Content

Bucs Add LeSean McCoy to Loaded Offense
news

Bucs Add LeSean McCoy to Loaded Offense

The Buccaneers have a deep backfield to match their talented group of pass-catchers after signing veteran RB LeSean McCoy, the NFL's leader in yards from scrimmage since 2009
Camp Countdown: Who 'Wins' Training Camp
news

Camp Countdown: Who 'Wins' Training Camp

To break up the monotony of going against your own teammates during training camp, some friendly bantering usually ensues. In the final installment of the series, we predict which side of the ball will have the better preseason and take away bragging rights heading into the regular season.
First Day a 'Great Start' for Tom Brady and the Bucs
news

First Day a 'Great Start' for Tom Brady and the Bucs

The Buccaneers began their two-week ramp-up to full training camp practices on Monday, mostly working on strength and conditioning, though an upbeat Tom Brady led a passing session as well
SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 03, 2019 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Defensive End Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks at Century Link Field. The Buccaneers lost the game in overtime, 40-34. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Camp Countdown: Biggest Leap in 2020

Which player on the Bucs' 2020 roster is going to go from good to great or from obscurity to stardom this season? That's the latest debate in our ongoing list of burning camp questions.
Bucs Rookie Tristan Wirfs Ready for Challenge Unorthodox First Training Camp Brings
news

Bucs Rookie Tristan Wirfs Ready for Challenge Unorthodox First Training Camp Brings

Tampa Bay's first-round pick and other first-year players will face unprecedented challenges as they try to acclimate to the league amid a very unconventional preseason.
Bucs Waive Three from Camp Roster
news

Bucs Waive Three from Camp Roster

The Buccaneers waived three players on Friday evening, including receivers Jaydon Mickens and Spencer Schnell and undrafted rookie OLB Nasir Player
Camp Countdown: Intercepting Tom Brady
news

Camp Countdown: Intercepting Tom Brady

The Buccaneers defense recorded the most passes defensed of any team last year. This season, the focus is now on turning those broken up passes into turnovers, which got us thinking… who will be the first to intercept new Bucs quarterback Tom Brady during camp?
Cam Brate: Brady and Gronk Help All the Bucs' Tight Ends
news

Cam Brate: Brady and Gronk Help All the Bucs' Tight Ends

While he still finds it a bit hard to believe that he is now teammates with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, Bucs TE Cameron Brate expects the presence of those two to elevate his game
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 21, 2019 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 23-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Camp Countdown: Arranging the Offensive Backfield

The Bucs currently have six candidates for their running back stable, and those six will soon begin competing for roster spots and their shares of the handoffs and targets.
Buccaneers Will Play No Preseason Games in 2020
news

Buccaneers Will Play No Preseason Games in 2020

With player safety and a 16-game regular-season considered paramount concerns, the Buccaneers and the rest of the NFL will prepare for the upcoming season without any preseason contests
Gronk Hopes He Doesn't Suck & Updates Regarding Justin Evans and Kendell Beckwith | Carmen Catches Up
news

Gronk Hopes He Doesn't Suck & Updates Regarding Justin Evans and Kendell Beckwith | Carmen Catches Up

Plus, four more Buccaneers were voted into the NFL Top 100 and Head Coach Bruce Arians spoke to the media Tuesday.

Advertising