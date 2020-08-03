First Day a 'Great Start' for Tom Brady and the Bucs

The defense further split its numbers into one group of front-seven players and one group of defensive backs. Those two groups alternated between the weight room and the field, with the linebackers and defensive linemen hitting the grass first for conditioning work. Some of the defenders who were lifting weights could watch their teammates on the field because some equipment has been moved outside to allow for more spacing all around.

The Buccaneers' first padded practice will take place on Monday, August 17. The two weeks in between are essentially a super-condensed version of what the offseason program would have provided, with various parts of it mimicking the three Phases of that program. The main goal of those two weeks, after an offseason mostly lost to the pandemic, is to work on strength and conditioning before full practices begin. That said, a few "attaboys" from the G.O.A.T. certainly serve as a nice mental boost for the players, too.