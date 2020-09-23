Winning the Turnover Battle & Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are Full Go | Carmen Catches Up

The defense themselves are heavily focusing on taking the ball away more as the season progresses. It's viewed as the next step in continuing to improve the defense from last year and a key focal point of the system.

"That's the main thing," said veteran inside linebacker Lavonte David, who forced and recovered a fumble in Sunday's game. "I know turnovers was a big deal for our success last year. We all wanted that to turn around. We didn't get it done in the first game, but we were able to turn around and get it done last week against Carolina. It helped propel us to a victory. That's something we want to continue to stack on. It helps us be a great defense that we want to be [and] continue to attack the football, whether it's going for it as far as forcing fumbles, or taking the ball away while it's in the air. That's the thing that makes a defense great. We work on it in practice and we want it to transpire over to the field."