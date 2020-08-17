Anthony Nelson Eager to Fill the Gap

"The MCL [injury] really slowed him down last year," said Head Coach Bruce Arians. "Just like Devin [White], when you get one of those things, all of a sudden you're wearing a brace for the first time – you don't have your same quickness and speed. I think we loved his length, he was having a heck of a camp last year. He's right where he was last year and getting better. He has a better understanding – he's done a hell of a drop in his pass drops for an outside linebacker with how tall he is. He's just improving every single day."

Nelson is facing no such limitations at the moment. The Buccaneers held their first padded practice of 2020 on Monday after ramping up with some OTA-style sessions on Friday and Sunday. In just that short period of time, Nelson has already stood out, to the point that Arians brought him up without prompting on Monday and then said the former Iowa standout is, "having a heck of a camp."

It could be the start of a much larger role in 2020. Things already feel drastically different to Nelson than they did a year ago.

"It feels like night and day, really," he said. "I feel comfortable, I feel more at home. Still a lot to get better at, but you can see the strides, you can see the development and you can kind of see the light at the end of the tunnel. You can see the strides you've made and you can see how you'll eventually get to where you want to be and keep working at it. That's just extra motivation for me. It's awesome to be in a room with JPP and Shaq [Barrett], too, and learn a lot from them. It's been good so far."

Nelson has actually been compared to Nassib, who had six sacks in 14 games last year after logging 6.5 in his first season as a Buccaneer. That's partly because they have very similar physical profiles. Nassib is 6-7 and 275; Nelson is also 6-7 and said he would play this season somewhere between 265 and 270 pounds. Both have a long wingspan that helps them get off blocks and both play with a motor that's always revving.

In fact, Nelson spent a lot of his rookie season studying Nassib's approach, hoping to mimic some of the veteran rusher's strengths.

"He's a really good player, really aggressive, really physical guy," said Nelson of Nassib. "He's got a lot of good moves, a lot of aggressive moves, and the way he uses his hands is really impressive. Just being another long, 6-7 guy, it was really nice to be able to see how he used his tools, how he used his long arms, how he used his feet to defeat blocks, get around blocks, get to the quarterback and make plays. I just want to replicate some of those things and then put my own personal toucho on that."

The Buccaneers allowed a league-low 73.8 yards per carry last year and while the Suh-Vita Vea combination in the middle had a lot to do with that the outside linebackers were also strong against the run. On the pass rush, Tampa Bay tied for seventh in the NFL with 47 sacks, of which 34 were provided by the Barrett/Pierre-Paul/Nassib trio. You only have to change a few letters to make that Barrett/Pierre-Paul/Nelson in 2020, and if the transition really does got that smoothly than Nelson will have helped the Bucs overcome their one big loss from 2019.

"That's going to be a big responsibility and one I'm looking forward to, for sure. It's a confidence-booster, but at the end of the day it's about performance. It's a performance league, a production league, so I'm going to have to take advantage of these three weeks and when it comes time for the season I need to produce.