Bucs Offensive Swag & Devin White Returns | Carmen Catches Up

-The Buccaneers' path to the Super Bowl won't be the one of least resistance. They will travel to New Orleans this Sunday to face their division rivals in the Superdome for the Divisional round. The Saints swept the regular season series with the Bucs for the second year in a row in 2020. Head Coach Bruce Arians was asked if that afforded them a certain amount of confidence going into this postseason matchup and he countered with this:

"I don't think there's any more swag than our offense has – I guarantee that," Arians said. "You can't get caught up in the finger pointing and the trash talking – you've got to play football. The Bears' young receiver got caught up in it and got thrown out of the game. It's going to happen – that's who they are. You just have to deal with it and win your one-on-one matchups. They have a ton of swagger and they should."