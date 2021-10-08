'It's About Points' for Bruce Arians & Why Pierre Desir Was Ready to Step in Against Patriots | Carmen Catches Up

-A guy that was part of that effort in holding New England to 17 points was newly acquired veteran Pierre Desir. Desir spent last season with both the Jets and Ravens. He spent three seasons in Indianapolis and two in Cleveland with a stop in San Diego between then. Much was made about Richard Sherman's arrival and his immediate playing expectation, but Desir was in a very similar boat, albeit with a couple more weeks in Tampa under his belt. Desir was signed to the practice squad on September 13. Due to those aforementioned injuries all along the secondary, he was brought up to the active roster on October 2, ahead of the New England game, where he proceeded to play 44% of the team's defensive snaps.