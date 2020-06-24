Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Wednesday, Jun 24, 2020 06:01 PM

Bruce Arians, Byron Leftwich and Harold Goodwin Participate in Coaching Summit & Where to Get Your Gronk Burger | Carmen Catches Up

Three prominent Buccaneers coaches took part in the NFL and Black College Football Hall of Fame’s Quarterback Coaching Summit on Monday and Tuesday. Plus, eat like Gronk right here in Tampa.

headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

CCU-6.24

-Bucs Coaches participated in Third Annual Quarterback Coaching Summit put on by the NFL and Black College Football Hall of Fame. Over 30 coaches in both college and the pros attended an annual summit on Monday and Tuesday of this week. The conference focuses on quarterback coaching and has an offensive focus. Therefore, among those participating were Head Coach Bruce Arians, Assistant Head Coach and Run-Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich. Arians spoke on a panel while Leftwich gave a presentation. Goodwin participated for the third consecutive year, citing that there's always room to learn and grow – especially as a minority coach.

"I think the biggest thing I got from the summit this year was the understanding that I'm not alone in the battle of striving to be a head coach or in a position of power as a minority in this league," Goodwin said.

Arians answered questions, many of which surrounded how to give opportunities to minority coaches in all levels of coaching. Arians' staff is the only one in the NFL that is comprised of all minority coordinators, but his message was also that the pipeline needs to be filled with minority candidates throughout in order to make minority coordinators and head coaches more prevalent across the league.

Leftwich gave about a 15-minute presentation on communication between head coaches and offensive coordinators – something he's gotten very good at with his current head coach. Leftwich has been with BA as both a player and now as his offensive coordinator. It was evident last season that when Arians said he was going to hand the reins over to Leftwich, he meant it. The two prepared each week together but when it came time for the game, it was Leftwich that was calling plays. It's trust that he and Arians have built up over a long period of time, something both coaches have spoken about numerous times in the past.

There were virtual meet-and-greets in the absence of face-to-face interactions as in years past. A few select team owners even conducted mock interviews.

-Get your Gronk burger while it's hot. A local favorite known for its sports-themed dishes now has a 'Gronk Burger' on the menu that includes provolone, roast beef, au jus and homemade horseradish sauce on a pretzel bun, according to Pewter Report's Taylor Jenkins. Gronk hungry… and now so am I.

Related Content

Bucs Wide Receiver Named Top Five and a PSA from Bruce Arians | Carmen Catches Up
news

Bucs Wide Receiver Named Top Five and a PSA from Bruce Arians | Carmen Catches Up

Which Bucs wide receiver made Bucky Brooks' top five list? Also find out where tight end Rob Gronkowski ranks among league tight ends and get a public service announcement from BA himself.
Bruce Arians Addresses Social Injustice, Bucs Players Take to Social Media for Black Lives Matter Movement | Carmen Catches Up
news

Bruce Arians Addresses Social Injustice, Bucs Players Take to Social Media for Black Lives Matter Movement | Carmen Catches Up

Bucs Head Coach Bruce Arians addressed the media in a Zoom conference call on Thursday to talk about social injustice as players took to their own social platforms to make their voices heard.
Bruce Arians Talks Tom Brady with Joe Maddon and is the Favorite for AP Coach of the Year | Carmen Catches Up
news

Bruce Arians Talks Tom Brady with Joe Maddon and is the Favorite for AP Coach of the Year | Carmen Catches Up

Bucs Head Coach Bruce Arians sat down with Los Angeles Angels Manager Joe Maddon via videoconference to talk everything from coaching philosophy to Tom Brady. Arians is also the leading candidate to win AP Coach of the Year and Chris Godwin was named to yet another prestigious list.
An Inspirational Encounter Between Mike Evans & Lifelong Bucs Fan, Jason Licht on SportsCenter & Keeping Up with Gronk | Carmen Catches Up
news

An Inspirational Encounter Between Mike Evans & Lifelong Bucs Fan, Jason Licht on SportsCenter & Keeping Up with Gronk | Carmen Catches Up

Wide receiver Mike Evans surprised lifelong fan Marco Solis, who is currently battling cancer, with a video call this week and it's hard to say who left the call more inspired. General Manager Jason Licht also talked to Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter about the pairing of Head Coach Bruce Arians and Tom Brady. Plus, Rob Gronkowski is everywhere.
More Lavonte David Appreciation and Bucs Dominating Jersey Sales | Carmen Catches Up
news

More Lavonte David Appreciation and Bucs Dominating Jersey Sales | Carmen Catches Up

Lavonte David is getting love all across the league and there are a lot of people that will be walking around in Bucs jerseys this season.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hits off the 10th tee during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament at the Spyglass Hill golf course in Pebble Beach, Calif., Friday, Feb. 12, 2010. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
news

The Time Tom Brady & Michael Jordan Won a Golf Tournament, DJ Khaled's Advice to Gronk & the Bucs are Super Bowl Contenders | Carmen Catches Up

Tom Brady shared a clip of him and Michael Jordan winning a golf tournament together and we tracked down the full video. Plus, tight end Rob Gronkowski gets some advice from a fellow Florida resident and the Bucs have moved into the 'contender' column
Ronald Jones Putting in Work, Tom Brady Will Help Make Others Household Names | Carmen Catches Up
news

Ronald Jones Putting in Work, Tom Brady Will Help Make Others Household Names | Carmen Catches Up

The third-year running back is putting in some major offseason work and the spotlight that will shine on Brady this year will undoubtedly illuminate deserving others on the Bucs roster
Chris Godwin Needs Your Help & Mike Evans is Excited for Tampa Bay | Carmen Catches Up
news

Chris Godwin Needs Your Help & Mike Evans is Excited for Tampa Bay | Carmen Catches Up

Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin needs your help in sharing stories of 'unsung heroes' during the Coronavirus crisis and wide receiver Mike Evans is excited for what Tom Brady means for him and Bucs fans in the Bay.
Is the Bucs' 2020 Offense Too Stacked? And Could Bruce Arians Be the Next WWE 24/7 Champ? | Carmen Catches Up
news

Is the Bucs' 2020 Offense Too Stacked? And Could Bruce Arians Be the Next WWE 24/7 Champ? | Carmen Catches Up

We examine if the Bucs' offense has too many weapons after NFL Research did some digging. Plus, what Gronk has to say about retaining his 24/7 WWE title.
Did You Just Make a Plan to Make a Plan? What We Know About the NFL Schedule Release | Carmen Catches Up
news

Did You Just Make a Plan to Make a Plan? What We Know About the NFL Schedule Release | Carmen Catches Up

The 2020 NFL schedule is scheduled to be released this week. Plus, the Bucs' offense draws comparison to an undefeated Patriots' team, how stacked Tampa Bay's TE room is about to be & who the Bucs signed as undrafted free agents.
Why Tyler Johnson Could Be a Major Steal and Gronk Named Favorite for Major NFL Award | Carmen Catches Up
news

Why Tyler Johnson Could Be a Major Steal and Gronk Named Favorite for Major NFL Award | Carmen Catches Up

Why Pro Football Focus named Tyler Johnson one of the 10 most underrated gems of the 2020 draft class and what major award Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski could take home this season. Also, Brady's 'All-In' experience nets largest amount in auction and a few things General Manager Jason Licht addressed on a call with Bucs Season Pass Members.

Advertising