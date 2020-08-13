Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Justin Watson Picks Up Speed in Receiver Competition

There's a long way to go in the Bucs' third-receiver battle, and the final answer could actually be a mix of candidates, but third-year man Justin Watson has caught the head coach's eye in the early going

Aug 13, 2020 at 04:21 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

JustinWatsonUntitled-1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are probably not particularly close to figuring out which candidate – or candidates – will emerge with the job of primary third receiver behind the supercharged starting duo of ﻿Chris Godwin﻿ and ﻿Mike Evans﻿. However, after a dormant offseason with no actual work on the field, the Buccaneers are at least starting to gather some useful evidence in that competition.

Tampa Bay's Phase 2-like practice on Thursday was the second one in which they could run full offensive and defensive drills, though not against each other. On Friday and Sunday the team will get to work out in a similar manner to OTAs, which will involve offensive and defensive players going against each other. And then on Monday the pads will go on for the full ramp-up of training camp.

Prior to all of that, the Buccaneers' quarterbacks and pass-catchers were able to get in some time running routes together, so the receivers have been a little more visible than most positions. And one of the young players who could see a bigger role this year, third-year man Justin Watson, has stood out in the eyes of Head Coach Bruce Arians. That's always helpful to the cause.

"The guy that's looking really, really good is Justin Watson," said Arians. "He lost 10 pounds and I think he hit 21 miles per hour yesterday out on the field and that's flying. [He] looked way more confident in what he's doing. Justin, Scotty [Miller] – we've got a bunch of different pieces there. John Franklin looked good, 'Mitch' [Bryant Mitchell] has looked good – it's a battle for three, four, five and six. We might have different packages with a different three."

Best Photos from Bucs Training Camp Practice, Aug. 13

View some of the photos from Buccaneers Training Camp practice at the AdventHealth Training Center.

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Bryant Mitchell #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Bryant Mitchell #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Linebacker Noah Dawkins #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Linebacker Noah Dawkins #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Khalil Davis #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Khalil Davis #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Cornerback Herb Miller #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Cornerback Herb Miller #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Cornerback Mazzi Wilkins #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Cornerback Mazzi Wilkins #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Cornerback Herb Miller #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Cornerback Herb Miller #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Defensive/Special Teams Assistant Keith Tandy of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Defensive/Special Teams Assistant Keith Tandy of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Helmet during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Helmet during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Kicker Elliott Fry #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Kicker Elliott Fry #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Michael Divinity #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Michael Divinity #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Safety Andrew Adams #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Safety Andrew Adams #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Safety D'Cota Dixon #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Safety D'Cota Dixon #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Helmet during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Helmet during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Cornerback Ryan Smith #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Cornerback Ryan Smith #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Watson was a fifth-round pick out of Penn in 2018 and in his first two years he has primarily stood out as a core special-teamer. Through the first 24 games of his career (he missed four contests as a rookie) he played 100 offensive snaps and caught two passes. Then a rash of hamstring injuries sidelined Evans, Godwin and Miller all at once last December and Watson got 203 snaps over the final four games, snaring 14 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns.

That nice bit of season-ending momentum could have been wiped out with all the practices lost to COVID-19, but that doesn't appear to be the case for Watson. With Breshad Perriman now playing for the New York Jets, there is a gaping hole to fill in the Bucs' "11" personnel package, which accounted for nearly 60% of the Bucs' snaps last year. Watson, Miller and rookie fifth-rounder Tyler Johnson all figure to get a crack at it, a long with a couple other possible candidates, and while the answer could end up being some mix of those players – as Arians hinted at above – it's also possible that one of them will distances himself from the rest of the field.

That candidate could also be Miller, a 2019 sixth-round pick with top-end speed who was also coming on last season before his injury. Miller has big-play ability on the outside, as he showed several times in the second half of 2019, and he can stress a defense even without necessarily being the first target on any given play. Miller got his opportunity before Watson last year, which is worth noting. While Watson is built more like Evans, Miller is 5-11 and listed at 174 pounds. That sounds a little like some of the players with whom Tom Brady had great success with out of the slot, and there's a chance that Miller can pick up more snaps in that way in his second season. That said, Arians clearly likes what he brings to 11 personnel when he's on the outside, with Godwin in the slot.

"In the passing game, he's a feisty blocker," said Arians of Miller. "For us, the slot is a big-time blocker in 11 personnel. It's hard for him – I don't want him getting broken up blocking and lose some of the speed. There are things he can do in the middle of the field and when we're in our four-wideout set, he's always in the slot. We'll try to use him as much as we can inside, but he's such a potent guy outside, too, with that speed."

Johnson, who also did great work in the slot during some very productive seasons at Minnesota, hasn't been able to advance much in the competition yet because he's been sidelined with what Arians labels a "soft-tissue injury." During Thursday's practice, he and undrafted rookie Josh Pearson worked with trainers on a separate field rather than joining in the offensive drills.

While the lost offseason doesn't appear to have affected Watson, it may be a bigger problem for Johnson and all of the Bucs' NFL newcomers. With time to work in May and June, rookies can often advance through the inevitable difficulties of transitioning to the pro game and be more ready for the start of training camp, which is really the start of any position battle.

"That's always the biggest thing – they get overwhelmed with information and they slow down," said Arians of NFL rookies. "The guys who can handle the information play fast. With this situation we're in this year, it's extremely hard for them. They don't have time to process it, learn it and then go play fast. It'll be very hard for young guys to play unless they're a step ahead. We're fortunate to have some guys who are very, very bright and came out of really high college programs that did things very similar to what we do, so they're fitting in very well."

The receiver position tends to be one that sees a lot of players rise and fall during a typical training camp. The stars of Week One sometimes fade and are passed by other candidates who pick up speed gradually. In a way, the Buccaneers aren't even in Week One of camp yet, so there is a long way to go before the receiver position is sorted out behind Evans and Godwin. Still, Watson appears to be off to a fast start – emphasis on "fast" – and that's at least an encouraging development for the third-year hopeful.

Related Content

2020 Training Camp Takeaways: Day 2
news

2020 Training Camp Takeaways: Day 2

The Buccaneers continued Phase II of training camp on Thursday marking the second day of the ramp-up period and another day closer to the pads coming on.
2020 Training Camp Takeaways: Day 1
news

2020 Training Camp Takeaways: Day 1

It was the first day of the Bucs' 'ramp-up' period in which both offense and defense were allowed to practice at the same time, albeit on separate fields. It was also the first opportunity for coaches to get on the field with their players in a practice setting.
GM Jason Licht 'Made the Right Call' on Brady & the Bucs Ramp Up | Carmen Catches Up
news

GM Jason Licht 'Made the Right Call' on Brady & the Bucs Ramp Up | Carmen Catches Up

Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht spoke about his conversation with quarterback Tom Brady's agent on The Herd while the Bucs began their 'ramp-up' period of training camp on Wednesday.
How to Watch: Bucs Training Camp
news

How to Watch: Bucs Training Camp

Things will be a little different this year, but we're still bringing you your favorite moments from Buccaneers training camp live!
Ronald Jones Working to Elevate His Receiving Game
news

Ronald Jones Working to Elevate His Receiving Game

Continued efforts to improve his catching technique, route-running, defensive recognition and pass-blocking could produce bigger pass-catching numbers for third-year Bucs back Ronald Jones
Tom Brady 'Hasn't Missed a Beat' | Carmen Catches Up
news

Tom Brady 'Hasn't Missed a Beat' | Carmen Catches Up

The Bucs new quarterback already seems to have a good grasp on the offense, according to running back Ronald Jones. The third-year back also detailed his offseason 
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 10, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 7 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

This Week in Buccaneers Training Camp

The team will work its way through three phases of on-field action this week, all leading up to the pads going on next week, and Tom Brady will soon take part in his first real Buccaneers practice
Bucs Waive/Injured Rookie WR Travis Jonsen
news

Bucs Waive/Injured Rookie WR Travis Jonsen

Tampa Bay's roster stands at 79 players after the waiver of undrafted rookie WR Travis Jonsen with an injury designation on Monday
Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85
news

Bucs Activate Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Re-Sign WR Jaydon Mickens

Rookie RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and WR Jaydon Mickens is back for a second stint with the team
Tom Brady on Tampa Bay: 'I Want to Come in Here & Do a Great Job for Them'
news

Tom Brady on Tampa Bay: 'I Want to Come in Here & Do a Great Job for Them'

The 20-year NFL veteran is getting adjusted to a new team for the first time since 2000 and he wants to do what he's always done: be the best he can possibly be.
Raymond Calais' Return Among Bucs' Roster Moves
news

Raymond Calais' Return Among Bucs' Roster Moves

Rookie RB Raymond Calais can join his teammates in training camp after being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list…The Bucs also waived two players and placed T Brad Seaton on the reserve/opt-out list

Advertising