Bruce Arians to Participate in Quarterback Coaching Summit & Wrapping Up Bucs OTAs | Carmen Catches Up

-Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians will again participate in the NFL's Quarterback Coaching Summit. He'll be a panelist along with Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick, Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid, Falcons Owner Arthur Blank and Steelers President Art Rooney II in the event is put on in partnership with the Black College Football Hall of Fame from June 21-23. This year will include the inaugural Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum in addition to the summit. Coaches from the NFL and NCAA will participate in the virtual programs as a means of progressing professional development and networking with current league executives.

"The Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum and Quarterback Coaching Summit are part of our ongoing efforts to break mobility barriers, establish a cultural norm of opportunity for all, and a steadfast commitment to developing a diverse and inclusive workforce," said NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent Sr. via press release."Participants will be exposed to best practices used by the brightest and most creative minds in football as well as networking opportunities to build relationships and gain personal insights."

Arians has been a repeat participant, bringing along coaches like Harold Goodwin and Larry Foote in past years. Arians has shared best practices when coaching the offensive side of the ball as well as provided a look into his coaching philosophy of inclusion. The Bucs currently have the only staff with all minority coordinators and are also the only team in the NFL with two full-time female coaches.

-Speaking of working with quarterbacks, Arians has done his fair share in his career. After his first year with one of the league's most successful quarterbacks, he's now getting the opportunity to work with a rookie quarterback during Bucs OTAs. The team drafted University of Florida quarterback Kyle Trask in the second round and Arians has some high praise for the young signal caller he's now getting to work with.