Bruce Arians to Participate in Quarterback Coaching Summit & Wrapping Up Bucs OTAs | Carmen Catches Up

The Bucs head coach will be on a panel with other coaches from around the league including Bill Belichick and Andy Reid. Plus, the Bucs wrapped up OTAs this week as they look toward mandatory minicamp next week.

Jun 04, 2021 at 03:18 PM
-Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians will again participate in the NFL's Quarterback Coaching Summit. He'll be a panelist along with Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick, Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid, Falcons Owner Arthur Blank and Steelers President Art Rooney II in the event is put on in partnership with the Black College Football Hall of Fame from June 21-23. This year will include the inaugural Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum in addition to the summit. Coaches from the NFL and NCAA will participate in the virtual programs as a means of progressing professional development and networking with current league executives.

"The Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum and Quarterback Coaching Summit are part of our ongoing efforts to break mobility barriers, establish a cultural norm of opportunity for all, and a steadfast commitment to developing a diverse and inclusive workforce," said NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent Sr. via press release."Participants will be exposed to best practices used by the brightest and most creative minds in football as well as networking opportunities to build relationships and gain personal insights."

Arians has been a repeat participant, bringing along coaches like Harold Goodwin and Larry Foote in past years. Arians has shared best practices when coaching the offensive side of the ball as well as provided a look into his coaching philosophy of inclusion. The Bucs currently have the only staff with all minority coordinators and are also the only team in the NFL with two full-time female coaches.

-Speaking of working with quarterbacks, Arians has done his fair share in his career. After his first year with one of the league's most successful quarterbacks, he's now getting the opportunity to work with a rookie quarterback during Bucs OTAs. The team drafted University of Florida quarterback Kyle Trask in the second round and Arians has some high praise for the young signal caller he's now getting to work with.

"Logan [Thomas] was a fourth rounder, but probably Andrew Luck was the most recent rookie," Arians said of the last rookie quarterback he's coached. "Mentally, [Kyle Trask] isn't far behind what Andrew did in the same offense. What Andrew did that year was unbelievable. I'm not saying he is Andrew Luck, but mentally he is really, really sharp."

The other quarterback in attendance at Bucs OTAs is veteran Ryan Griffin, who, should he make the roster this year, will become the longest tenured Bucs' quarterback ever. That hasn't stopped him from wanting to improve, though.

"Besides just working on rapport with these guys, I think it's just big for me to get in here and get a lot of work – from my fundamentals and get a lot of individual with Coach Clyde [Christensen]. Every year they say it's competition but I'm competing with myself and against other guys across the league. For me to be here right now it's important for me to work on my craft. From little things [like] footwork and stuff like that, and then like I said, getting work in with these guys so we can play well in the preseason."

Another player who is working on his rapport with his teammates is newcomer Raven Greene. The former Packers safety was one of just a couple outside free agents the team signed this offseason. He's been at OTAs to get used to his new system and even though they haven't been on the field, he's met the starters in his safety room.

"I met all three of them (Mike Edwards, Jordan Whitehead and Antoine Winfield Jr.) actually on the same day just kind of moving around the building," said Greene. "I didn't really get to talk to them too much, but I've seen a pretty decent bit of them just going through some of the tapes and stuff. They're a really talented group and I'm looking forward to getting to know them and learning from them once things get rolling here."

Outside linebacker Anthony Nelson is has been another one of the 'veterans' in attendance, even though he's entering just his third year with the Bucs. Injuries and limited available snaps have impeded on his work so he's trying to hone his craft, especially when it comes to the pass rush, in every way he can.

"Year three like you said, [I'm] a lot more comfortable, a lot more experienced," Nelson said. "I touched on it a little earlier, and along with just getting better in practice and knowing what things to look for and how to improve with every rep. I feel like I'm getting more out of every snap because I understand the defense better. As far as pass rush, like I said, it's getting your feet more efficient – not wasting steps, being more direct and then just studying the game. Studying what I did last year and studying what other guys had success with."

