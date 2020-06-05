Bruce Arians Addresses Social Injustice, Bucs Players Take to Social Media for Black Lives Matter Movement | Carmen Catches Up

View this post on Instagram

Sometimes me and my boys take Ubers to certain areas because we know we’re safer in case there’s a traffic stop... I’ve been challenged by some of my brothers to share a post, but I’d rather use my own words. The funny thing is that in sports, our differences are welcomed. Different appearances, personalities, and skills make teams better - more complete. But as soon as the jerseys come off and we’re back in the real world, these differences divide us. And in some instances, they’re divisive to the point where the lives of people that look like me don’t matter as much as those of others. Back home in Milwaukee this week, I got the chance to meet and talk with some great people of all colors. And at these protests I noticed that the young people were the ones calling the shots. Young people were the ones holding the megaphones. Young people were the ones that came out in thousands to have their presence felt and their voices heard. THIS is what we need. Not a black box. Not a retweet. Imma just say it, my white peers, your silence helps nothing. Even if you are completely blind to color and everything racism entails, no progress is made by your silence. You have an opportunity to relate to those who have racial prejudices in ways that none of us black people can. And the way I see it, you have a RESPONSIBILITY to use your voices and your privilege to educate groups that don’t view the issues that my people go through daily with a clear and open mind like you do. This isn’t more of me asking for people to join in protesting, donating or to sign petitions; this is simply me asking you to use your voices to share stories, explanations, and have discussions. To challenge the thinking of those who blatantly disregard everything that the #blacklivesmatters movement stands for. I’m not calling for you to be an activist, I’m just asking for you to prioritize equality and not wait for someone else to be the change. I’m always here as a resource if needed. Let’s do this together, because enough is enough. Love y’all.