Bruce Arians Receives Women's Sports Foundation Award, Coordinators Talk Packers Matchup | Carmen Catches Up

Execution includes all phases of the offense, including the ground game that has come on strong in the last two contests. Running back Ronald Jones is coming off back-to-back 100-yard rushing games and it has a lot to do with the guys blocking for him, as he readily admitted. And he's not just talking about the offensive line. A guy like tight end Rob Gronkowski has also played a crucial role in both run blocking and pass protection while he waits his turn for more targets.

"He told you guys he was a blocker, right?" Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich laughed. "He helps. To have a big guy like that on the edge – I think it's really the physicality that we're playing with up front. Our guys are playing extremely physical, they're getting a hat on a hat, they're getting to their guy [and] we're doing a really good job of getting to the second level of defenses. I think RoJo (Ronald Jones II) is doing a better job, too, of understanding where the ball needs to go and where we need to insert the ball. Sometimes that takes time. I think we've been doing a good job of that the past couple weeks of getting Ro in position [and] our guys up front being very physical, getting a hat on a hat [and] getting us open lanes so he can be able to run the ball."