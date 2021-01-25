Welcome to Tampa! | Bucs to Face Chiefs in Super Bowl LV

The Chiefs won that Week 12 contest behind huge performances from the same three Chiefs players who overwhelmed the Bills on Sunday night: Mahomes, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce. Mahomes threw for 462 yards and three touchdowns, including 13 completions to Hill for 269 yards and threes scores and eight passes to Kelce for 82 yards.

Brady also threw for 345 yards and three touchdowns, the last two to wide receiver Mike Evans in the fourth quarter to make it a three-point game with four minutes to play. However, Mahomes and the Chiefs were able to pick up three first downs to run out the remainder of the clock.

The Buccaneers qualified for Super Bowl LV by defeating the league's highest-scoring team on its home field, as the Packers averaged an NFL-best 31.8 points per game during the regular season. The resulting matchup with Kansas City pits the Bucs, who ranked third with 30.8 points per game, against the sixth-highest scoring team, which put up 29.6 points per contest.

Kansas City's offense in net yards (415.8) and passing yards (303.4) per game, with Mahomes throwing 38 touchdown passes against just six interceptions. The 2019 NFL MVP also threw for 4,740 yards and finished with a passer rating of 108.2. Hill caught 87 passes for 1,276 yards and 15 touchdowns and Kelce set a single-season record for tight ends with 1,416 receiving yards to go with his 11 touchdowns.

The Chiefs' defense finished in the middle of the pack in terms of yards allowed but allowed 22.6 points per game to rank 11th in the NFL. Versatile safety Tyrann Mathieu picked off six passes and powerful defensive tackle Chris Jones led the team with 7.5 sacks.