Bucs Defense Says 'Boo' & a Rookie OL Showdown | Carmen Catches Up

The Giants have a struggling offense, but they've recorded the eighth-most sacks of any team in the league with 18.0. Bucs quarterback Tom Brady hasn't been sacked in the last two games and the Bucs' offensive line has given up the second-fewest sacks this season with 8.0. One of the reasons for that success has come in the form of rookie right tackle Tristan Wirfs. He has had some of the toughest tests you can get as a rookie, or as any player really, in his first seven professional games. But it's been a learning experience for him – one that he sees as a positive.