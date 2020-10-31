Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Defense Says 'Boo' & a Rookie OL Showdown | Carmen Catches Up

Happy Halloween, Bucs fans. As opposing offenses will tell you, this Bucs’ defense can have you seeing ghosts.

Oct 31, 2020 at 08:00 AM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

CCU

-First things first, happy Halloween. I hope everyone has a safe, candy-filled day filled with more treats than tricks. That'd be more than most opposing offenses who have faced the Bucs defense could say. Just watch the below video and tell me Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles isn't actually a mad scientist.

They're giving a different meaning to the term 'Sunday (and Monday) Scaries' wouldn't you say?

-Though the Giants only have one win this season, they've kept games close all year. As tempting as it could be to overlook this game in favor of the rematch against the Saints behind it, Head Coach Bruce Arians isn't biting. On Saturday, he mentioned that New York is definitely better than their record would indicate.

"I don't think there's any doubt," said Arians. "Just think of having Saquon [Barkley] in some of those ballgames. They've been to the wire a number of times and haven't gotten it done offensively or defensively, but they're knocking on the door. In your first year as a head coach, that's pretty impressive."

The Giants have a struggling offense, but they've recorded the eighth-most sacks of any team in the league with 18.0. Bucs quarterback Tom Brady hasn't been sacked in the last two games and the Bucs' offensive line has given up the second-fewest sacks this season with 8.0. One of the reasons for that success has come in the form of rookie right tackle Tristan Wirfs. He has had some of the toughest tests you can get as a rookie, or as any player really, in his first seven professional games. But it's been a learning experience for him – one that he sees as a positive.

"I think each person I've gone against kind of helped me with a different thing," said Wirfs on Saturday. "There are different things that I've got to get ready for [and] moves that they show me. When I was going up against Shaq [Barrett] in camp, there was stuff that I had never seen before. Just remembering those things and when you watch the tape, [learning] what you would do differently in that scenario. It's been cool just learning as I go every game. It's been fun."

This game also pins Wirfs against another of the 'Big Four' offensive linemen to come out of the 2020 draft class. Tackle Andrew Thomas was taken by the Giants before Wirfs, and his unit is tied for 25th in sacks allowed this season. Though they won't be directly across the line of scrimmage from each other, we'll get a direct comparison and perhaps further proof that the Bucs made the right choice with their first pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Bucs Tweet of the Day:

Related Content

news

JPP Is Pumped to Face His Former Team & Bucs Aren't Living Off the Hype | Carmen Catches Up

I'm two-for-two in incorporating hip-hop lyrics into my headlines this week and today we heard from JPP about facing the New York Giants and what Head Coach Bruce Arians thinks about the hype surrounding the team.
news

Praise for the OL & the Bucs Defense is Looking for a Dime (Package) | Carmen Catches Up

Ok, they aren't looking for a dime so much as utilizing a dime package that safety Mike Edwards likes very much. Plus, the big men get their due!
news

Defense 'Not There Yet' & Tom Brady's Putting the Pedal to the Metal | Carmen Catches Up 

The Buccaneers get taken out of primetime for their trip to Las Vegas and what Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles attributes the secondary's improvement to this far in the season. Plus, where Tom Brady's head is at nearly halfway through the season. 
news

Why Lavonte David is Everything You Want in a Leader & Bucs Taking on Mentor Roles Off the Field | Carmen Catches Up

What makes Lavonte a guy that even his teammates look up to? Carlton Davis has the answer and he also tells us about being a leader in the community with the launch of the Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Plus, what Chris Godwin sees from this offense and what Tyler Johnson has learned from him so far this season.
news

Talking About Practice & the Bucs Get Reinforcements | Carmen Catches Up

Head Coach Bruce Arians credited the Bucs' win over the Packers to an excellent week of practice and after losing Vita Vea to injury, the Bucs are bringing in a familiar reinforcement to the defensive line.
news

Bruce Arians Receives Women's Sports Foundation Award, Coordinators Talk Packers Matchup | Carmen Catches Up

Arians was recognized for his efforts in promoting diversity and inclusion within the league and we got to hear from both Todd Bowles and Byron Leftwich, along with Tom Brady and Mike Evans today.
news

Bucs Should Be Healthy, Sound Ahead of Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers | Carmen Catches Up

Extra rest after the Bucs' Thursday night game in Chicago has afforded the team an opportunity to get healthy and make some tweaks before they face an undefeated Green Bay Packer team at home on Sunday. 
news

Chicago Connections and Firsts for Tom Brady | Carmen Catches Up

Believe it or not, the 21-year NFL vet is still doing things for the first time.
news

Offensive Adjustments on a Short Week as O.J. Howard Heads to IR | Carmen Catches Up

The Bucs have a short week as they get ready to take on the Bears in Chicago on Thursday Night Football. Predictably, Tampa Bay is a little banged up and will have to make some adjustments on the offensive side of the ball.
news

Bucs Clean Up NFL Monthly Defensive Awards & What Winning Means to Tom Brady | Carmen Catches Up

NFC defensive player awards went to Buccaneers and Tom Brady might just be the ultimate football guy.
news

Shaq's Homecoming Game Earns Him an Award & Mike Evans in the Red Zone | Carmen Catches Up

The Buccaneers' outside linebacker had quite the homecoming in Denver, earning him Defensive Player of the Week honors. Plus, the Bucs talk about just how good Mike Evans is… especially in the red zone.

Advertising