Bucs 'Can't Wait' to Face New-Look Jameis Winston, Saints | Carmen Catches Up

That's much to the delight of his former teammates, who genuinely want Winston to do well when he isn't playing them – perhaps none more than his former tight end and still current buddy, Cam Brate.

"Jameis is a good guy, still a guy I'm super close with, talk to him all the time," said Brate. "[I] always watch him when I can. [It] definitely will be different. Last year during the playoffs, he went in for the one play and threw a touchdown pass. Obviously at the time, I was pissed that we gave up a touchdown but secretly I was like, 'Ah, good for Jameis making a play there.' But still a guy a lot of guys on the team are close with. Can say nothing but good things about our time with Jameis. I always wish him the best, but not Sunday."