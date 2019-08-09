BUCS GAME WEEK | Carmen Catches Up

-Barrett is listed as a second-team outside linebacker on the Bucs' first official depth chart released this week. It means there's still room to prove himself on this defense, if nothing else. There shouldn't be a whole lot of emphasis placed on a team's first depth chart, though. But what is the preseason for if not for over-analyzing right? The depth chart also reveals some rookies doing some good things. First-round pick Devin White seems to have secured his spot as one of the team's two starting inside linebackers. White has been wearing the green dot and calling the defense in practice. He's been consistently earning praise from his coaches and consistently getting better at the same time. Safety Mike Edwards is another rookie impressing on defense and marks the only other first-year on defense besides White that is listed as first-team.

Offensively, it seems that second-year player Alex Cappa has done enough this preseason to put an end to the rotation at right guard the Bucs experienced last year. He's listed as the starting right guard as the Bucs start game action tonight. The Bucs also signed veteran Earl Watford who's listed right behind Cappa, so we'll see if Cappa can keep it. Quarterback Jameis Winston called Cappa's play 'dominant' just the other say so it certainly seems as if a big question mark for the Bucs' offensive line has been answered.

The depth chart was also affected by some injuries as well. The team announced this week that veteran inside linebacker Lavonte David underwent a minor knee procedure and will miss the rest of the preseason but expects him to be back Week One of the regular season. Veteran inside linebacker Deone Bucannon, who the team signed this offseason and has played under Bruce Arians before in Arizona, is listed as the starting inside backer in David's place. The team also put rookie safety D'Cota Dixon on IR and announced that offensive lineman Mike Liedtke has a shoulder injury that will keep him out for the 2019 season.

See the full depth chart here.

-So, I started a new series on Buccaneers.com called Bucs Anonymous. I'm chronicling the journeys of three players throughout camp, although I'm not telling you who they are – yet. Each week there will be more and more clues as to who each player is. See if you can guess before the reveal on Aug. 26!