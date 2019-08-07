Bucs Training Camp Takeaways: Day 11

-Wednesday's practice was a shortened one ahead of the Bucs' first preseason game in Pittsburgh on Friday. The indoor session in shells (not pads) ended about an hour earlier than normal and placed a heavy emphasis on younger players. Head Coach Bruce Arians said that rookies and younger players will play about 80% of the snaps on Friday against the Steelers.

-In the first team period, quarterback Jameis Winston hit wide receiver Breshad Perriman in stride on a beautiful post route towards the left sideline.

-Linebacker Deone Bucannon got the tip on a pass over the middle from Winston. It went high up in the air but no one was able to come down with it.

-Bucannon got another tip in seven-on-seven drills, this one was closer to an interception. His teammates came over to celebrate the play but Buc opted for pushups instead, upset that he didn't get the interception.

-Wide receiver Spencer Schnell had a diving grab from quarterback Ryan Griffin. He hustled to get himself back upright and gained a few extra yards before he was 'tackled.'

-Cornerback M.J. Stewart had multiple pass breakups again today, two of which were so close to being interceptions. The first was on a pass from Griffin on an underthrown ball, which Stewart positioned himself perfectly for. The ball went right into Stewart's chest but he couldn't hang on.

-The second came following a great pass breakup where he pretty much scared wide receiver Bobo Wilson off the ball in the last team period. Stewart got the jump on the route intended for wide receiver Anthony Johnson from Griffin on the very next play down the right sideline and almost had the pick again.

-Winston and tight end Cameron Brate continue to show their strong connection. Brate nabbed one over the middle in the first team period of practice.

-On the next play, tight end Tanner Hudson made the catch on a very similar route from quarterback Blaine Gabbert. It was the first of a couple great catches for Hudson.