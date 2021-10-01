Bucs Have a 'Hell of a Week' in Practice & Bruce Arians' Thoughts on Tom Brady Breaking the All-Time Passing Record | Carmen Catches Up

Hopefully 'dope' translates to a breakout performance on both sides of the ball. The matchup is conducive to it with the Patriots sitting at 1-2 behind a young quarterback at the helm. The Bucs also got some good news on Friday when outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul returned to practice. Only cornerback Jamel Dean and running back Giovani Bernard have been ruled out. It also opens the door for cornerback Richard Sherman to see the field, despite only arriving on Wednesday, though Arians said that remains to be seen.

"Yeah, we'll have him up, just in case," Arians said of Sherman's status.

-And since there is no escaping the storylines that swirl around Brady, not least of which is the likelihood that he breaks the NFL's all-time passing record this Sunday in New England, surpassing Drew Brees, Arians offered this up on Friday.

"For me, any time they say 'in the history of,' you're the first to do it, it's big," he said. "It's huge, especially in the history of the NFL. So yeah, it's going to be a big, big moment. Hopefully it's a long touchdown, we get it over with and he scores a bunch more."

That's exactly how it happened for Brees when he surpassed Peyton Manning for the record. It gave everyone a chance to pause, stop the game, acknowledge the moment and then move on. It was pretty seamless that way. Here's to hoping it goes the same for Brady.