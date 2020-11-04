Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Complete Trifecta of POTW Awards & Bruce Arians Calls Devin White the 'Catalyst' of the Defense | Carmen Catches Up

Ryan Succop won Special Teams Player of the Week after his perfect performance on Monday Night Football and Bruce Arians talks the impact Devin White has on the defense.

Nov 04, 2020 at 04:29 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

-Kicker Ryan Succop was the latest Buccaneer to add to the trophy mantle on Wednesday, earning NFC Special Team Player of the Week after going 4-for-4 on field goals and 1-for-1 on extra points in Monday's win over the Giants, recording 13 of the team's 25 points on the night. It brings Succop's point total to 71 this season, which is tied for second among NFL kickers. It was the sixth time he'd won the award and first time he'd won it in the NFC.

When asked how it felt to receive the award, Succop didn't miss either, instead deflecting to his teammates – especially fellow special teamers Bradley Pinion and Zach Triner.

"Honestly, I think that Zach [Triner] and Bradley [Pinion] – our snapper and, Bradley, our punter and holder – those guys are doing such a great job," Succop said. "I give a lot of credit to them and the big boys up front – they are doing a great job protecting. It's really a team effort. When you get an award like this, I always think of it as a team award. I just want to give those guys a lot of credit and I'm thankful to have the opportunity to work with them."

Another guy who is enjoying working with his unit and who also had a big game against New York is cornerback Carlton Davis. He recorded his fourth interception of the season, tying for the league lead, and shifted momentum back in the Bucs' favor in the process. Davis has made no secret that an NFL.com 32nd ranking of the team's secondary has added fuel to the fire for the group, which is much improved this year.

Currently, the Bucs are tied for the most interceptions of any team with 11. They're top five in interception percentage, too. They have the fourth-most passes defensed so far this season. They're top 10 in passing touchdowns allowed as well as total points allowed per game. And as of now, they have the 14th ranked pass defense. They're not even close to satisfied with that, either.

"It's a great feeling to be able to produce for your team when it's needed," Davis said. "We've just got to keep going. I know there's been a lot of talk about us being a good secondary but, in my opinion, it doesn't mean anything if you can't be consistent so we've got to try to do that game in and game out."

Just ahead of the secondary on the field are the middle linebackers: Devin White and Lavonte David. While the latter has been a consistent force for nine years in the NFL, the league is finally getting to see what the former is capable of in his second year within Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles' system. Head Coach Bruce Arians went so far as to say the defensive success essentially starts with White himself.

"He's the catalyst," said Arians. "I think the second year in [the league], plus he's very, very healthy. He learned a lot last year playing with a brace on his leg. His explosiveness was gone last year at points and then he got it back the last three or four games. Just the second year in the defense, he's running the show and he's got a lot of pride. He's a great leader."

-Wide receiver Antonio Brown spoke to the media for the first time as a member of the Buccaneers. To read more on what he had to say, click here.

Bucs Tweet of the Day:

Advertising