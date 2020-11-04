Bucs Complete Trifecta of POTW Awards & Bruce Arians Calls Devin White the 'Catalyst' of the Defense | Carmen Catches Up

Another guy who is enjoying working with his unit and who also had a big game against New York is cornerback Carlton Davis. He recorded his fourth interception of the season, tying for the league lead, and shifted momentum back in the Bucs' favor in the process. Davis has made no secret that an NFL.com 32nd ranking of the team's secondary has added fuel to the fire for the group, which is much improved this year.

Currently, the Bucs are tied for the most interceptions of any team with 11. They're top five in interception percentage, too. They have the fourth-most passes defensed so far this season. They're top 10 in passing touchdowns allowed as well as total points allowed per game. And as of now, they have the 14th ranked pass defense. They're not even close to satisfied with that, either.