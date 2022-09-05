Vita Vea Joins Tom Brady Among Five 2022 Team Captains

White and David make an interesting pair of captains in the middle of the defense as the former is perhaps the team's most talkative player on the field while David is more a leader by example. Vea makes some noise during games, too, but not quite in the same manner as White.

"He don't get mad," said White with a laugh. "I've never heard him cuss on the field. He's always joking with the other team. I tell him he's too nice to be so big, like a teddy bear. He's a positive leader. Even when something's going bad he's going to put a smile on his face."

As for White, his continuing role as a captain is a sign to him that his teammates see his passion for the craft and all the work he puts in.

"It just shows that I come out here and work hard and try to be a leader with my play and my mouth, obviously – get the guys fired up and let them know they can count on me," he said.

Brady, who was signed in March of 2020 and was holding up his seventh Lombardi Trophy less than a year later, was named a Buccaneers team captain before he played a single snap for the team. That was unsurprising given his incredible NFL legacy and has obvious role as a leader, and it is even less surprising that he has now been given the captaincy for the third year in a row.

Evans first got the captain's jersey in 2017, his fourth year in the NFL, and has now been voted into that role for six straight seasons. At this point, he is one of the most accomplished players in franchise history, standing as the all-time leader in touchdowns and virtually every receiving category. He is also the only player in NFL annals to begin his career with eight consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, a streak that is ongoing heading into 2022.

David is the longest-tenured player on the Bucs' roster, having joined the team as a second-round draft pick in 2012, and he is also its longest-running captain. This is the ninth straight season that David's teammates have voted him in as a captain.