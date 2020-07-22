'We're One of the Best in the League' Says Bucs' Howard | Carmen Catches Up

-Tight end O.J. Howard voiced his confidence in the Buccaneer offense on national television. Howard went on Good Morning Football and gushed about the players surrounding him.

"You look at us and line us up versus any offense in the league, we're right up there with the top of them," Howard said to the GMFB crew via NFL.com's Kevin Patra. "So only time will tell how good we are. But I think when you put us on paper, we're one of the best in the league, if not the best."

He may be a little biased, sure, but he's not wrong. On paper, the Bucs boast some serious offensive firepower. They have two 2019 Pro Bowlers to lead their wide receiver room in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, both of whom land in MOST top 10 WR lists across the league (*coughs* Madden). The pair combined for nearly 2,500 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. Those totals would have likely been higher had Evans not missed three games and Godwin two. Godwin still managed to finish with the third-most yards of any receiver and tied for the fourth-most touchdowns. Evans' 89.0 yards per game average ranked fourth in the league and his 17.3 yards-per-catch rate ranked him sixth in the league. Tampa Bay also has a crop of young wide receiver talent waiting in the wings, whether it be Scotty Miller, Justin Watson or newcomer Tyler Johnson, just to name a few.

The receivers especially helped lead the way for an offense that finished first in the league in passing yards with 4,845 and third in total yards with 6,366. They also ranked second in the league in passing first downs with 244.

Throw in the tight end room that Howard is a part of and this paper really doesn't look fair. Arguably the best tight end to ever play the game is now out of retirement and on the Buccaneers roster. Gronkowski has a Hall of Fame-worthy career already after playing nine seasons. He retired after the 2018 season and has spent the last year getting healthy.

The running back room shows promise and it's anyone's guess how it ends up shaking out with the addition of third-round pick Ke'Shawn Vaughn.

Oh, and this is all at the disposal of quarterback Tom Brady.