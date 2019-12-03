Bucs OLBs Getting After the Passer & the Ball | Carmen Catches Up

Not to take anything away from Barrett, but 10 of those aforementioned 16 forced fumbles have actually come at the hands of outside linebackers. Five different 'backers, to be exact. Yes, Barrett has the majority of them but it's a point of emphasis for his position group. Outside linebackers coach Larry Foote regularly runs drills that stress ball awareness and taking it away.

"It's coached," Arians said of a player's ability to take the ball away. "We work on it constantly – turning the corner [and thinking], 'Where's the ball? Is it up here, is it down there?' – and finding the ball, but don't miss the tackle. We have slipped off a few times going for sack fumbles when we should've just got the sack. If you're not seeing the ball, then you should be just tackling the guy. It's something that's both – you have to have the skill level to do it, but it's also coached."

That's all in line with the rest of the defensive philosophy under Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles.

"Whatever we've got to do to try to get the offense the ball back, we'll try to do," Bowles said earlier. "Turnovers are an emphasis all year, all the time. Like you said, sometimes they come in bunches [and] sometimes they don't. They throw you the freebies, but you've got to work for a lot of them, as well."