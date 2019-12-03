Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs OLBs Getting After the Passer & the Ball | Carmen Catches Up

The Bucs' outside linebackers, especially, have been an integral part of an overall defensive scheme that stresses takeaways and it shows.

Dec 03, 2019 at 11:26 AM
CCU-12.3

It's evident how very much improved the Bucs' pass rush is this year. With the shift to a base 3-4 alignment, the emergence of outside linebackers for the Bucs has been instrumental in getting after opposing quarterbacks. The Bucs have 33.0 sacks this year through 12 games, just five shy of their total from 2018. In particular, outside linebacker Shaq Barrett is on pace to break franchise single-season records and currently leads the league in sacks (14.5) and forced fumbles (6). He's helped the Bucs as a team to a fourth-ranked 16 forced fumbles on the year and Head Coach Bruce Arians says that's no accident.

"Obviously, [we've been] rushing the passer extremely well for the last few weeks," Arians said following Sunday's win over Jacksonville. "On the back end, we're holding our guys [and] we're covering our guys. The quarterback's not having the quick throws. And then, when we are sacking them, we're knocking the ball out of their hands and I think Larry Foote does a great of job teaching those guys when they turn the corner to find the ball and [force a] strip-fumble. That part of it, I think, was the best thing I watched on film."

A majority of those have come at the hands of opposing quarterbacks, too. So not only is the Bucs' defense getting to the quarterback, they're taking it a step further and actually taking the ball away right then and there, which Arians calls the more impressive stat for Barrett individually.

"Usually, that's a linebacker that's hitting people like Lavonte [who] has the [franchise] record," Arians said. "For a guy that gets sacks and then strips the ball, that's a very rare guy. JPP (Jason Pierre-Paul) has that knack also. But, yeah, I think probably the strips."

Not to take anything away from Barrett, but 10 of those aforementioned 16 forced fumbles have actually come at the hands of outside linebackers. Five different 'backers, to be exact. Yes, Barrett has the majority of them but it's a point of emphasis for his position group. Outside linebackers coach Larry Foote regularly runs drills that stress ball awareness and taking it away.

"It's coached," Arians said of a player's ability to take the ball away. "We work on it constantly – turning the corner [and thinking], 'Where's the ball? Is it up here, is it down there?' – and finding the ball, but don't miss the tackle. We have slipped off a few times going for sack fumbles when we should've just got the sack. If you're not seeing the ball, then you should be just tackling the guy. It's something that's both – you have to have the skill level to do it, but it's also coached."

That's all in line with the rest of the defensive philosophy under Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles.

"Whatever we've got to do to try to get the offense the ball back, we'll try to do," Bowles said earlier. "Turnovers are an emphasis all year, all the time. Like you said, sometimes they come in bunches [and] sometimes they don't. They throw you the freebies, but you've got to work for a lot of them, as well."

And it's clear the Bucs have been working for them. Tampa Bay has the fifth-most takeaways in the league with 21, currently. Nine of those takeaways have come in the form of interceptions, meaning 12 have come as fumble recoveries - the fourth-most of any team in the NFL. It's a vast improvement from a team that finished 22nd in the league in takeaways last year. So before you think sacks are the ultimate measure of a defense, maybe take a look at a stat that can actually change possession and put the offense in a better position. Bowles and his defensive staff certainly do.

Best Pictures from Buccaneers vs. Jaguars | Week 13

View photos of Tampa Bay's Week 13 matchup against Jacksonville.

QB Jameis Winston, No. 3
1 / 145

QB Jameis Winston, No. 3

WR Mike Evans, No. 13
2 / 145

WR Mike Evans, No. 13

WR Mike Evans, No. 13
3 / 145

WR Mike Evans, No. 13

RB Ronald Jones II, No. 27
4 / 145

RB Ronald Jones II, No. 27

TE O.J. Howard, No. 80
5 / 145

TE O.J. Howard, No. 80

WR Mike Evans, No. 13
6 / 145

WR Mike Evans, No. 13

WR Breshad Perriman, No. 19
7 / 145

WR Breshad Perriman, No. 19

QB Jameis Winston, No. 3
8 / 145

QB Jameis Winston, No. 3

S Andrew Adams, No. 39 & ILB Devin White, No. 45
9 / 145

S Andrew Adams, No. 39 & ILB Devin White, No. 45

S Andrew Adams, No. 39 & ILB Devin White, No. 45
10 / 145

S Andrew Adams, No. 39 & ILB Devin White, No. 45

ILB Devin White, No. 45
11 / 145

ILB Devin White, No. 45

ILB Devin White, No. 45 & ILB Lavonte David, No. 54
12 / 145

ILB Devin White, No. 45 & ILB Lavonte David, No. 54

ILB Devin White, No. 45, DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches, No, 56 & DL Beau Allen, No. 91
13 / 145

ILB Devin White, No. 45, DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches, No, 56 & DL Beau Allen, No. 91

RB Peyton Barber, No. 25
14 / 145

RB Peyton Barber, No. 25

QB Jameis Winston, No. 3 & RB Peyton Barber, No. 25
15 / 145

QB Jameis Winston, No. 3 & RB Peyton Barber, No. 25

S Andrew Adams, No. 39 & OLB Jason Pierre-Paul, No. 90
16 / 145

S Andrew Adams, No. 39 & OLB Jason Pierre-Paul, No. 90

ILB Devin White, No. 45 & ILB Lavonte David, No. 54
17 / 145

ILB Devin White, No. 45 & ILB Lavonte David, No. 54

RB Peyton Barber, No. 25 & TE O.J. Howard, No. 80
18 / 145

RB Peyton Barber, No. 25 & TE O.J. Howard, No. 80

Bucs vs. Jaguars
19 / 145

Bucs vs. Jaguars

Bucs vs. Jaguars
20 / 145

Bucs vs. Jaguars

RB Peyton Barber, No. 25
21 / 145

RB Peyton Barber, No. 25

RB Peyton Barber, No. 25
22 / 145

RB Peyton Barber, No. 25

TE O.J. Howard, No. 80
23 / 145

TE O.J. Howard, No. 80

QB Jameis Winston, No. 3
24 / 145

QB Jameis Winston, No. 3

TE O.J. Howard, No. 80
25 / 145

TE O.J. Howard, No. 80

QB Jameis Winston, No. 3 & RB Peyton Barber, No. 25
26 / 145

QB Jameis Winston, No. 3 & RB Peyton Barber, No. 25

RB Peyton Barber, No. 25
27 / 145

RB Peyton Barber, No. 25

RB Peyton Barber, No. 25
28 / 145

RB Peyton Barber, No. 25

RB Peyton Barber, No. 25
29 / 145

RB Peyton Barber, No. 25

DL Ndamukong Suh, No. 93
30 / 145

DL Ndamukong Suh, No. 93

OLB Shaquil Barrett, No. 58
31 / 145

OLB Shaquil Barrett, No. 58

S Andrew Adams, No. 39 & ILB Devin White, No. 45
32 / 145

S Andrew Adams, No. 39 & ILB Devin White, No. 45

ILB Devin White, No. 45, ILB Lavonte David, No. 54, OLB Shaquil Barrett, No. 58 & OLB Jason Pierre-Paul, No. 90
33 / 145

ILB Devin White, No. 45, ILB Lavonte David, No. 54, OLB Shaquil Barrett, No. 58 & OLB Jason Pierre-Paul, No. 90

S Jordan Whitehead, No. 31, ILB Devin White, No. 45, ILB & Lavonte David, No. 54
34 / 145

S Jordan Whitehead, No. 31, ILB Devin White, No. 45, ILB & Lavonte David, No. 54

S Jordan Whitehead, No. 31, ILB Devin White, No. 45, ILB & Lavonte David, No. 54
35 / 145

S Jordan Whitehead, No. 31, ILB Devin White, No. 45, ILB & Lavonte David, No. 54

Bucs vs. Jaguars
36 / 145

Bucs vs. Jaguars

T Demar Dotson, No. 69 & TE Cameron Brate, No. 84
37 / 145

T Demar Dotson, No. 69 & TE Cameron Brate, No. 84

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul, No. 90
38 / 145

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul, No. 90

QB Jameis Winston, No. 3, C Ryan Jensen, No. 66 & TE Cameron Brate, No. 84
39 / 145

QB Jameis Winston, No. 3, C Ryan Jensen, No. 66 & TE Cameron Brate, No. 84

WR Chris Godwin, No. 12
40 / 145

WR Chris Godwin, No. 12

WR Chris Godwin, No. 12
41 / 145

WR Chris Godwin, No. 12

ILB Devin White, No. 45
42 / 145

ILB Devin White, No. 45

WR Chris Godwin, No. 12
43 / 145

WR Chris Godwin, No. 12

WR Chris Godwin, No. 12
44 / 145

WR Chris Godwin, No. 12

WR Chris Godwin, No. 12
45 / 145

WR Chris Godwin, No. 12

WR Mike Evans, No. 13 & TE O.J. Howard, No. 80
46 / 145

WR Mike Evans, No. 13 & TE O.J. Howard, No. 80

TE O.J. Howard, No. 80
47 / 145

TE O.J. Howard, No. 80

P Bradley Pinion, No. 8 & RB Dare Ogunbowale, No. 44
48 / 145

P Bradley Pinion, No. 8 & RB Dare Ogunbowale, No. 44

S Jordan Whitehead, No. 31, ILB Devin White, No. 45 & ILB Lavonte David, No. 54
49 / 145

S Jordan Whitehead, No. 31, ILB Devin White, No. 45 & ILB Lavonte David, No. 54

RB Peyton Barber, No. 25 & C Ryan Jensen, No. 66
50 / 145

RB Peyton Barber, No. 25 & C Ryan Jensen, No. 66

OLB Shaquil Barrett, No. 58
51 / 145

OLB Shaquil Barrett, No. 58

OLB Shaquil Barrett, No. 58
52 / 145

OLB Shaquil Barrett, No. 58

ILB Devin White, No. 45
53 / 145

ILB Devin White, No. 45

S Jordan Whitehead, No. 31 & ILB Devin White, No. 45
54 / 145

S Jordan Whitehead, No. 31 & ILB Devin White, No. 45

WR Breshad Perriman, No. 19
55 / 145

WR Breshad Perriman, No. 19

WR Chris Godwin, No. 12
56 / 145

WR Chris Godwin, No. 12

WR Chris Godwin, No. 12
57 / 145

WR Chris Godwin, No. 12

WR Chris Godwin, No. 12
58 / 145

WR Chris Godwin, No. 12

RB Peyton Barber, No. 25
59 / 145

RB Peyton Barber, No. 25

RB Peyton Barber, No. 25
60 / 145

RB Peyton Barber, No. 25

RB T.J. Logan, No. 22 & RB Peyton Barber, No. 25
61 / 145

RB T.J. Logan, No. 22 & RB Peyton Barber, No. 25

RB Peyton Barber, No. 25 & TE O.J. Howard, No. 80
62 / 145

RB Peyton Barber, No. 25 & TE O.J. Howard, No. 80

OLB Patrick O'Connor, No. 79
63 / 145

OLB Patrick O'Connor, No. 79

Bucs vs. Jaguars
64 / 145

Bucs vs. Jaguars

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul, No. 90 & DL Ndamukong Suh, No. 93
65 / 145

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul, No. 90 & DL Ndamukong Suh, No. 93

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul, No. 90
66 / 145

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul, No. 90

TE O.J. Howard, No. 80
67 / 145

TE O.J. Howard, No. 80

WR Breshad Perriman, No. 19
68 / 145

WR Breshad Perriman, No. 19

WR Chris Godwin, No. 12
69 / 145

WR Chris Godwin, No. 12

ILB Devin White, No. 45
70 / 145

ILB Devin White, No. 45

ILB Devin White, No. 45
71 / 145

ILB Devin White, No. 45

S Andrew Adams, No. 39 & ILB Devin White, No. 45
72 / 145

S Andrew Adams, No. 39 & ILB Devin White, No. 45

ILB Devin White, No. 45
73 / 145

ILB Devin White, No. 45

ILB Devin White, No. 45 & OLB Shaquil Barrett, No. 58
74 / 145

ILB Devin White, No. 45 & OLB Shaquil Barrett, No. 58

S Andrew Adams, No. 39
75 / 145

S Andrew Adams, No. 39

S Andrew Adams, No. 39 & DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches, No, 56
76 / 145

S Andrew Adams, No. 39 & DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches, No, 56

S Jordan Whitehead, No. 31 & ILB Lavonte David, No. 54
77 / 145

S Jordan Whitehead, No. 31 & ILB Lavonte David, No. 54

CB Ryan Smith, No. 29
78 / 145

CB Ryan Smith, No. 29

S Jordan Whitehead, No. 31
79 / 145

S Jordan Whitehead, No. 31

ILB Devin White, No. 45
80 / 145

ILB Devin White, No. 45

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul, No. 90
81 / 145

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul, No. 90

S Jordan Whitehead, No. 31 & CB Carlton Davis, No. 33
82 / 145

S Jordan Whitehead, No. 31 & CB Carlton Davis, No. 33

DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches, No, 56
83 / 145

DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches, No, 56

WR Mike Evans, No. 13
84 / 145

WR Mike Evans, No. 13

QB Jameis Winston, No. 3, TE O.J. Howard, No. 80 & DL Will Gholston, No. 92
85 / 145

QB Jameis Winston, No. 3, TE O.J. Howard, No. 80 & DL Will Gholston, No. 92

QB Jameis Winston, No. 3, G Alex Cappa, No. 65 & T Josh Wells, No. 72
86 / 145

QB Jameis Winston, No. 3, G Alex Cappa, No. 65 & T Josh Wells, No. 72

ILB Lavonte David, No. 54 & OLB Jason Pierre-Paul, No. 90
87 / 145

ILB Lavonte David, No. 54 & OLB Jason Pierre-Paul, No. 90

S Jordan Whitehead, No. 31
88 / 145

S Jordan Whitehead, No. 31

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, No. 26
89 / 145

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, No. 26

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, No. 26, S Jordan Whitehead, No. 31 & CB Carlton Davis, No. 33
90 / 145

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, No. 26, S Jordan Whitehead, No. 31 & CB Carlton Davis, No. 33

TE O.J. Howard, No. 80
91 / 145

TE O.J. Howard, No. 80

WR Chris Godwin, No. 12
92 / 145

WR Chris Godwin, No. 12

RB Dare Ogunbowale, No. 44 & G Alex Cappa, No. 65
93 / 145

RB Dare Ogunbowale, No. 44 & G Alex Cappa, No. 65

P Bradley Pinion, No. 8 & K Matt Gay, No. 9
94 / 145

P Bradley Pinion, No. 8 & K Matt Gay, No. 9

TE O.J. Howard, No. 80
95 / 145

TE O.J. Howard, No. 80

TE O.J. Howard, No. 80
96 / 145

TE O.J. Howard, No. 80

QB Jameis Winston, No. 3
97 / 145

QB Jameis Winston, No. 3

CB Carlton Davis, No. 33
98 / 145

CB Carlton Davis, No. 33

ILB Devin White, No. 45
99 / 145

ILB Devin White, No. 45

QB Jameis Winston, No. 3
100 / 145

QB Jameis Winston, No. 3

QB Jameis Winston, No. 3
101 / 145

QB Jameis Winston, No. 3

QB Jameis Winston, No. 3
102 / 145

QB Jameis Winston, No. 3

WR Mike Evans, No. 13
103 / 145

WR Mike Evans, No. 13

WR Mike Evans, No. 13
104 / 145

WR Mike Evans, No. 13

Bucs vs. Jaguars
105 / 145

Bucs vs. Jaguars

S Jordan Whitehead, No. 31 & OLB Shaquil Barrett, No. 58
106 / 145

S Jordan Whitehead, No. 31 & OLB Shaquil Barrett, No. 58

ILB Devin White, No. 45 & ILB Lavonte David, No. 54
107 / 145

ILB Devin White, No. 45 & ILB Lavonte David, No. 54

OLB Shaquil Barrett, No. 58
108 / 145

OLB Shaquil Barrett, No. 58

ILB Devin White, No. 45
109 / 145

ILB Devin White, No. 45

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, No. 26
110 / 145

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, No. 26

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, No. 26 & DL Ndamukong Suh, No. 93
111 / 145

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, No. 26 & DL Ndamukong Suh, No. 93

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, No. 26 & DL Ndamukong Suh, No. 93
112 / 145

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, No. 26 & DL Ndamukong Suh, No. 93

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, No. 26
113 / 145

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, No. 26

OLB Carl Nassib, No. 94
114 / 145

OLB Carl Nassib, No. 94

ILB Devin White, No. 45
115 / 145

ILB Devin White, No. 45

ILB Devin White, No. 45 & ILB Lavonte David, No. 54
116 / 145

ILB Devin White, No. 45 & ILB Lavonte David, No. 54

CB Carlton Davis, No. 33
117 / 145

CB Carlton Davis, No. 33

DE Sam Acho, No. 96
118 / 145

DE Sam Acho, No. 96

RB Dare Ogunbowale, No. 44
119 / 145

RB Dare Ogunbowale, No. 44

RB Dare Ogunbowale, No. 44
120 / 145

RB Dare Ogunbowale, No. 44

C Ryan Jensen, No. 66
121 / 145

C Ryan Jensen, No. 66

WR Breshad Perriman, No. 19
122 / 145

WR Breshad Perriman, No. 19

S Andrew Adams, No. 39
123 / 145

S Andrew Adams, No. 39

Head Coach Bruce Arians & ILB Lavonte David, No. 54
124 / 145

Head Coach Bruce Arians & ILB Lavonte David, No. 54

DL Will Gholston, No. 92
125 / 145

DL Will Gholston, No. 92

Head Coach Bruce Arians
126 / 145

Head Coach Bruce Arians

DL Beau Allen, No. 91 & DE Sam Acho, No. 96
127 / 145

DL Beau Allen, No. 91 & DE Sam Acho, No. 96

QB Jameis Winston, No. 3
128 / 145

QB Jameis Winston, No. 3

DL Vita Vea, No. 50 & OLB Patrick O'Connor, No. 79
129 / 145

DL Vita Vea, No. 50 & OLB Patrick O'Connor, No. 79

DL Vita Vea, No. 50, T Donovan Smith, No. 76 & OLB Patrick O'Connor, No. 79
130 / 145

DL Vita Vea, No. 50, T Donovan Smith, No. 76 & OLB Patrick O'Connor, No. 79

DL Vita Vea, No. 50
131 / 145

DL Vita Vea, No. 50

DL Vita Vea, No. 50
132 / 145

DL Vita Vea, No. 50

CB Mazzi Wilkins, No. 37
133 / 145

CB Mazzi Wilkins, No. 37

240- gameaction
134 / 145
CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, No. 26, RB Ronald Jones II, No. 27, CB Carlton Davis, No. 33 & CB Mazzi Wilkins, No. 37
135 / 145

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, No. 26, RB Ronald Jones II, No. 27, CB Carlton Davis, No. 33 & CB Mazzi Wilkins, No. 37

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, No. 26
136 / 145

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, No. 26

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, No. 26
137 / 145

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, No. 26

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, No. 26
138 / 145

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, No. 26

CB Carlton Davis, No. 33
139 / 145

CB Carlton Davis, No. 33

WR Chris Godwin, No. 12
140 / 145

WR Chris Godwin, No. 12

OLB Patrick O'Connor, No. 79
141 / 145

OLB Patrick O'Connor, No. 79

DL Vita Vea, No. 50
142 / 145

DL Vita Vea, No. 50

ILB Devin White, No. 45
143 / 145

ILB Devin White, No. 45

ILB Devin White, No. 45
144 / 145

ILB Devin White, No. 45

ILB Devin White, No. 45 & ILB Lavonte David, No. 54
145 / 145

ILB Devin White, No. 45 & ILB Lavonte David, No. 54

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

One Last Time… | Carmen Catches Up

After six seasons, my time with the Buccaneers is up.

news

Rams Scouting Report from Tom Brady & Todd Bowles and Could the Bucs Injury Status Actually Be an Asset? | Carmen Catches Up

What quarterback Tom Brady and Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles are seeing from the Rams plus a silver lining with all the injuries the Bucs have faces this year.

news

What to Expect from the Rams According to the Bucs | Carmen Catches Up

The Rams will have some new personnel this time around as they come to Tampa for Sunday's Divisional Round matchup.

news

Talking Differences from Week 6 Eagles, Brady's Postseason Demeanor & a First for a Vet | Carmen Catches Up

There are no shortage of storylines as the Bucs get set to take on a very different-looking Eagles team in the Wildcard round of the NFC playoffs.

news

Tom Brady Wins FedEx Air Player of the Week & Preparing for a 'New' Season | Carmen Catches Up

The Bucs' quarterback isn't done setting records and how the team is approaching their first game of the 2021 playoffs.

news

Step Up 2021: The Story of the Tampa Buccaneers This Season | Carmen Catches Up

The 'next-man up' mentality has never been more important as both the offense and defense battle through injuries headed into the last game of the regular season.

news

Lavonte David is a First-Time Art Rooney Finalist | Carmen Catches Up

He may not have gotten the Pro Bowl recognition (again) but at least Bucs' inside linebacker Lavonte David is garnering praise for how good of a teammate he is.

news

Making Up for BA's Absence & How Underrated Jordan Whitehead Is | Carmen Catches Up

How Asst. Head Coach/Run-Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin is stepping in for BA and just how underrated safety Jordan Whitehead is according to his teammates.

news

A Festivus Airing of Pro Bowl Grievances (& Congratulations) | Carmen Catches Up

Congratulations are all well and good – but in the spirit of Festivus, let's not forget about how the Pro Bowl disappointed us this year, too.

news

Le'Veon Bell's Role in the Offense & What Tyler Johnson Has Learned From Chris Godwin | Carmen Catches Up

Bell could be set up for success among a familiar scheme and with a former teammate while Johnson is ready to step in and step up in Godwin's absence.

news

Brady's Still Mad About That P.J. Williams Interception & Richard Sherman's Value to the Defense | Carmen Catches Up

Tom Brady hasn't forgotten what happened in Week Eight and how valuable Richard Sherman has been for the defense, according to Todd Bowles.

news

What Clinching the NFC South Would Mean to Lavonte David & the Bucs' New Home | Carmen Catches Up

The Buccaneers have the opportunity to clinch the NFC South this Sunday against the Saints and if for no other reason, they should do it because it makes Lavonte David happy.

Advertising