Bucs' Safeties Competing, Communicating

"Yeah, we are definitely more comfortable this year," said Edwards. "We've got pretty much all the guys back that we had and added a few more. We are kind of jelling now [and] we've got more chemistry, so [we are] definitely harping on communicating better getting people lined up in the right spots. Especially in the secondary, we've got to communicate a lot to the linebackers, D-Linemen, the corners and everybody on the whole team. We get everybody lined up and Coach [Todd] Bowles and the safeties kind of harp on communicating and getting people lined up."

The Bucs' young DBs have definitely become a tight-knit group and they've quickly welcomed Winfield in. The competition may be real, but it isn't mercenary.

"For me, I'm just competing every day, just like everybody else," said Whitehead. "There ain't no clear starters, and that's how it's supposed to be in the NFL. I'm working every day. I compete with myself and I focus on what I've got to do. I cheer on my teammates – I want them to be great, too. I just strive for greatness."

Arians sees young players who are rapidly getting better and a rookie who could help the defense in a variety of ways.

"Jordan looks good – he's playing the pass better, he's a little bit stronger to a point," said the coach. "You know he's going to throw his face in the fan – no question about that – so the weight should help him there. I like Mike's progress. He's getting his hands on balls, breaking on balls, getting out to centerfield [and] covering a lot of ground, and he's doing a better job tackling when we're tackling.

[Winfield] is a player that could be dime, nickel, back end safety – his versatility allows him to be with any group of guys we want out there, whether it's three corners, three safeties, whatever package we want to put in, he could be in there."

Arians mentions three-safety packages and said there was "no doubt" that Edwards, Whitehead and Winfield could all be on the field at the same time at points this season. Whitehead thinks that could help sow confusion for opposing offenses.

"You just get different looks out of that with three safeties on the field," he said. "You got guys that can cover, they don't know if they're down in the box. They could be playing man, they could be playing zone. It just gives the quarterback a different look. You could blitz – just a lot of different things you could do with having three safeties on the field. It's hard for offenses to game-plan against that when they see so many different people out there. Then, you get breaks, so you have two safeties coming in [and] you stay fresh."