Bucs' Second-Half Focus & Why 'Next Man Up' Works for Tampa Bay | Carmen Catches Up

-Another thing the Bucs are hoping to improve, though they don't have as much control over, is the health of the team. They have been marred with injury mostly on the defensive side of the ball (ahem, cornerbacks) but headed into Week 10, there have been some sneaky injuries to offensive skill players. Still, it seems the Bucs and their number one scoring offense haven't missed a beat.

"Well, it's just having good players to be ready to step in and play," said Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich. "I tell you guys all the time I believe and trust in all of the guys that are here. Any guy that I put out there I have the ultimate belief in, so that's part of it. We know we play the game of football. We really have been underhanded for a while now, really since the Rams game I believe. We kind of have been shorthanded everywhere, but that's football, right? I believe in the guys that have come in and played and had to play and step up. They put that work in for these moments and to have these opportunities so when they do come in, they can showcase what they can do and be good at what they do. It's just my job to put them in position to be at their best."