This Week in Buccaneers Training Camp, Aug. 24-30

The Bucs will cap a long week of camp practices with a simulated game at Raymond James Stadium on Friday, a key part of preparing for the start of the regular season just a few weeks ahead

Aug 24, 2020 at 09:00 AM
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

The new week has actually already begun at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp, with Saturday's day off followed by a return to the field on Sunday. One position in particular will have to play catch-up when practice rolls around again on Monday morning, but by the end of the week the entire team needs to be ready to take the action up a notch.

"I thought it was a pretty solid practice, a good start to the week," said Head Coach Bruce Arians after the two-hour Sunday workout. "I don't think our running backs were particularly sharp today catching the ball, and it started in warmups. We addressed it after practice and everybody's got to be ready to go. But that's the only group – everybody else was ready to roll."

Sunday kicked off a string of five straight training camp practices at the AdventHealth Training Center, all of them except for Wednesday to be conducted in full pads. The team will wear "spiders" on Wednesday and may choose to utilize the indoor facility as it did last week to take advantage of the air conditioning. On Friday, however, the Buccaneers will be on a different field altogether as they try to figure out a way to get game-ready without any preseason contests.

Arians first revealed his plans to hold a pair of game-like intrasquad scrimmages at Raymond James Stadium last Wednesday.

"We're going to have a game in the stadium," he said. "Two of them, actually, so that we're in the stadium, the lights are on and everything is game ready, so we can know the stadium is ready, too. To get in that atmosphere and play a game live, special teams live, offense, defense – we'll try to do two of those."

Arians has already sprinkled a series of "live-tackling" periods into camp practices, but Friday's efforts will take it to another level. Essentially, the two planned trips to the team's usual home venue are taking the place of the canceled preseason games and will be the closest thing the Buccaneers can get to real game action before they have to take on the Saints in New Orleans on September 13. That's true in terms of players going against players, but also for everybody involved in staging an NFL contest.

"The scoreboards will be on, we'll do all that kind of stuff – instant replay," said Arians. "Make sure the stadium's operational for the first home game and get a good scrimmage in. Live kicking, offense, defense – kind of like we just did for the last 20 plays of practice [but] we'll do a full game's worth."

Best Photos from Bucs Training Camp Practice, Aug. 23

View some of the photos from Buccaneers Training Camp practice at the AdventHealth Training Center.

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Safety D'Cota Dixon #38 and Cornerback Herb Miller #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Safety D'Cota Dixon #38 and Cornerback Herb Miller #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Quarterback Reid Sinnett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Quarterback Reid Sinnett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Hurst #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Hurst #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 and Defensive Lineman Khalil Davis #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 and Defensive Lineman Khalil Davis #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 and Defensive Lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 and Defensive Lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Chapelle Russell #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Chapelle Russell #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Running Back Raymond Calais #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Running Back Raymond Calais #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Hurst #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Hurst #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Tight End Antony Auclair #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Tight End Antony Auclair #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Bryant Mitchell #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Bryant Mitchell #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 oand Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 oand Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 ad Safety Antoine Winfield #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 ad Safety Antoine Winfield #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Kicker Elliott Fry #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Kicker Elliott Fry #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Kicker Matt Gay #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Kicker Matt Gay #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Center Anthony Fabiano #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Center Anthony Fabiano #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 and Center Zach Shackelford #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 and Center Zach Shackelford #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Khalil Davis #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Khalil Davis #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Center Anthony Fabiano #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Center Anthony Fabiano #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 and Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 and Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 66

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Like the practices at team headquarters, Friday's "game" will not be open to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions, and since the team is already game-planning for the upcoming regular-season games, certain information from the scrimmage will be restricted for strategic purposes. The good news is that by the end of this week of practice, the Buccaneers will only be 14 days away from taking the field in the Superdome.

In addition to the running backs improving in the passing game, there are a couple of on-field developments worth watching this week. One is the performance of the placekickers, Matt Gay and Elliott Fry, who are battling for that one position on the roster. Last summer, Gay won a similar competition with incumbent veteran Cairo Santos, and on many camp days both Gay and Santos were close to perfect. This year, Gay and Fry are still searching for those perfect days. Arians doesn't feel the need to discuss the situation with the two kickers because they both know what is at stake.

"I have not had a conversation [with the kickers]," said the coach. "They both missed one again today, so it really was a wash today. It will take care of itself so I don't need to have any conversations."

Another ongoing storyline of training camp regards the rookies and their efforts to win roster spots and significant roles on Sundays without the benefit of an offseason program or a preseason slate of games. First-round tackle Tristan Wirfs has already been working hard at that, taking the first-team reps at right tackle, according to Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin. On Sunday, second-round safety Antoine Winfield got a larger opportunity to show what he could do when safety Mike Edwards was held out of practice due to an eye infection.

"He just makes plays every day," said Arians. "He's had a lot of volume of information passed to him; he handles it really well. He executes the defense, really, with great instincts. You can't stay out of practice very long or you're going to get beat out by him."

After the simulated game at Raymond James Stadium caps six straight days of work, the players will get the day off again on Saturday. The third and final week of full-scale camp practicing will begin on Sunday, August 30, with a schedule very similar to what the team has planned for this week. And the week after that is the beginning of preparations for Game One in New Orleans.

