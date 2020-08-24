This Week in Buccaneers Training Camp, Aug. 24-30

Like the practices at team headquarters, Friday's "game" will not be open to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions, and since the team is already game-planning for the upcoming regular-season games, certain information from the scrimmage will be restricted for strategic purposes. The good news is that by the end of this week of practice, the Buccaneers will only be 14 days away from taking the field in the Superdome.

In addition to the running backs improving in the passing game, there are a couple of on-field developments worth watching this week. One is the performance of the placekickers, Matt Gay and Elliott Fry, who are battling for that one position on the roster. Last summer, Gay won a similar competition with incumbent veteran Cairo Santos, and on many camp days both Gay and Santos were close to perfect. This year, Gay and Fry are still searching for those perfect days. Arians doesn't feel the need to discuss the situation with the two kickers because they both know what is at stake.

"I have not had a conversation [with the kickers]," said the coach. "They both missed one again today, so it really was a wash today. It will take care of itself so I don't need to have any conversations."