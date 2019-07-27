Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Training Camp Takeaways: Day 1

It’s finally here! Training camp is back at AdventHealth Training Center and we’ve got a few things that went down at the 4 p.m. practice in the indoor facility.

Jul 27, 2019 at 07:00 AM
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_064

-Quarterback Jameis Winston got a short screen out to running back Peyton Barber juuust in time. Linebacker Lavonte David came in milliseconds later and would have had the pick if he was a quarter-step faster. Maybe not even that much. Linebackers, including David and first-round pick Devin White, were flying around all day in coverage but got incredible involved in the blitz, too.

-Winston hit Barber on another successful screen but this time, Barber had a nice little scamper as he danced around defenders to break loose and take the ball all the way down the field. Barber looked fast doing it, too. In case you thought he was just going to be a power back, he's very much here to say he will take ALL the work, thanks.

-During the blitz period of practice, the defense showcased a variety of different packages. We saw blitzes from the nickel, corner and both safety positions. Oh, also the linebackers. A lot of linebacker blitzes.

-Though Winston was definitely made uncomfortable during that period, he still managed two of the best plays of the day. One was a pass over the middle to rookie wide receiver Scotty Miller in which the 5-10 receiver got up to make the grab over the defender. Miller then proceeded to take the ball the rest of the way into the end zone.

-Second-year safety Jordan Whitehead got a hand on the ball to break up a pass intended for tight end O.J. Howard. It's not easy to get the right positioning on the 6-6 Howard as a safety, but Whitehead managed. Whether or not he would have taken Howard to the ground remains to be seen once contact is allowed in practice.

-The defense weren't the only ones mixing it up. Offensively, wideouts were in a variety of alignments, including… Mike Evans in the slot? Say whaaaat? Earlier today, tight end Cameron Brate said he was looking forward to seeing how Coach Arians mixes up the wide receivers and tight ends. In the first practice of camp, he's doing just that.

-Speaking of Mike Evans, he had two touchdowns in one period, alone. He's come back looking refreshed as ever and connected with both Winston and backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert who hit him on a deep fade route.

Best Photos from Bucs Training Camp Practice, July 26

View some of the top photos from Buccaneers Training Camp practice at the AdventHealth Training Center.

190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_008
1 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_103
2 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_073
3 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_068
4 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_106
5 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_053
6 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_084
7 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_083
8 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_086
9 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_078
10 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_081
11 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_049
12 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_085
13 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_082
14 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_077
15 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_064
16 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_067
17 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_074
18 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_071
19 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_043
20 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_070
21 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_059
22 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_057
23 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_048
24 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_060
25 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_055
26 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_037
27 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_056
28 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_042
29 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_054
30 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_052
31 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_051
32 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_045
33 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_030
34 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_047
35 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_046
36 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_035
37 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_044
38 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_036
39 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_038
40 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_040
41 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_039
42 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_019
43 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_025
44 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_029
45 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_032
46 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_034
47 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_021
48 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_026
49 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_018
50 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_022
51 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_015
52 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_024
53 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_023
54 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_012
55 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_013
56 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_011
57 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_017
58 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_004
59 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_001
60 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_006
61 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_003
62 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_010
63 / 64
190726_KZ_TrainingCamp1_007
64 / 64
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

-Gabbert hit wide receiver Breshad Perriman on another deep fade down the near sideline that was a thing of beauty. He dropped the ball right in the bucket just as Perriman crossed the plane into the end zone to the delight of the crowd in attendance.

-During one of the team periods later in practice, wide receiver Anthony Johnson, a rookie out of Buffalo signed as an undrafted free agent, made one of the most athletic catches of the day. He reached up and stretched out for a seam route then came down with it and took off to the outside, running it down the sideline to the end zone.

THE BEST THING I SAW:

So, remember how I said that Jameis had two of the best plays of the day during the blitz period? I named one. The other happened to be the best thing I saw and Scott Smith beat me to tweeting it. Winston hit tight end O.J. Howard on a deep pass down the far sideline into the front corner of the end zone. I know tight ends are usually used in shorter underneath routes and in the red zone but I don't know if Howard is actually a tight end. Rookie linebacker Devin White isn't either, for the record. He said so in his press conference yesterday.

Related Content

news

2021 Bucs Mini-Camp Takeaways: Day 3

Players were all smiles for Thursday's shortened practice that marked the last day of mandatory mini-camp.
news

2021 Bucs Mini-Camp Takeaways: Day 2

Mini-camp continued on Wednesday with the longest practice of the week.
news

2021 Bucs Mini-Camp Takeaways: Day 1

Here are some observations as the Buccaneers kicked off mandatory mini-camp on Tuesday.
news

Takeaways from 2021 Bucs OTAs: May 25

The third phase of OTAs kicked off for the Buccaneers on Tuesday, May 25 and players took to the field for practice.
news

Top Three Takeaways from Super Bowl LV

We could talk about this game all day.
news

Top Three Takeaways from the NFC Championship

The Buccaneers sailed into the Frozen Tundra and came away with a victory over the Green Bay Packers, earning the right to play in their home stadium for Super Bowl LV.
news

Top Three Takeaways from (Round Three) of Buccaneers vs. Saints

The Buccaneers had little room for error against their division rivals but they stepped up with their most complete game of the season when it mattered most.
news

Top Three Takeaways from Buccaneers vs. Washington

The Buccaneers put together a solid 60 minutes of football to 'survive and advance' to the next round – and it had a lot to do with a guy who has been here a few times before.
news

Top Three Takeaways from Falcons vs. Buccaneers 

There was no shortage of storylines in the Bucs' regular season finale at home.
news

Top Three Takeaways from Buccaneers vs. Lions

The Buccaneers set out to "dominate" on Saturday in Detroit – and they did just that.
news

Top Three Takeaways from Buccaneers vs. Falcons

The Buccaneers mounted their second 17-point come-from-behind victory this season as they defeated the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
news

Top Three Takeaways from Vikings vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers got off to a good start for the final quarter of the season, defeating the Vikings 26-14 at home. Here are some things that stood out in the win. 
Advertising