Bucs Training Camp Takeaways: Day 1

-Gabbert hit wide receiver Breshad Perriman on another deep fade down the near sideline that was a thing of beauty. He dropped the ball right in the bucket just as Perriman crossed the plane into the end zone to the delight of the crowd in attendance.

-During one of the team periods later in practice, wide receiver Anthony Johnson, a rookie out of Buffalo signed as an undrafted free agent, made one of the most athletic catches of the day. He reached up and stretched out for a seam route then came down with it and took off to the outside, running it down the sideline to the end zone.

THE BEST THING I SAW: