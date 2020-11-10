Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Turn the Page on SNF, Look Toward Next Divisional Opponent | Carmen Catches Up

The Bucs had 24 hours to learn from their mistakes against New Orleans – now it’s time to get ready for another NFC South opponent.

Nov 10, 2020 at 06:15 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

-The result of Sunday night's game isn't anything players and coaches want to keep rehashing. But evaluations need to be done and lessons need to be taken from the game to make the loss worth it. That's what the team did on Monday and as of Wednesday, their full focus will be ahead on the Carolina Panthers. That's what you do after a loss.

"Most definitely," said David, speaking on if the team feels a sense of urgency now. "I talked to the guys already – this is over with. We played last night [and] it wasn't the outcome that we wanted. After we watched the film, we got together [and] it's over with. [We] talked to our coaches, watched the film, examined it, did what we had to do [and] talked it out. We know what we did wrong and we know what we can do better, so that's over with. We've got another divisional opponent coming [up] with the Carolina Panthers, who [are] a great football team, even though the record shows otherwise. We honestly feel that they present a challenge to us, so we've got to be able to get better and be able to play a full four quarters of fundamentally sound, smart football on Sunday."

"Learn from it," continued Head Coach Bruce Arians. "You don't bury your head in the sand – you own it. You go in, you look at the tape, you figure out what went right [and] what went wrong, and then you move on to the next ballgame. That's the beauty for players and coaches – it's a 24-hour thing. You get to look at it, grade it and then you move on. Fans have to eat it until next week, but we get to move on to the next one."

Take that as an apology from Arians to you. Yes, fans will have to sit with this loss until the Bucs take on the Panthers in Charlotte as they return to the 1 p.m. time slot. The Bucs haven't played a 1 p.m. game since October 4 at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. What a departure from last year, right?

This will also be the second and final time the Bucs will play the Panthers. Tampa Bay won the first matchup in Week Two at home by a margin of 31-17. Though, that game was closer than the score would indicate and the Panthers have only gotten better as the season as gone on, despite their 3-6 record.

They're coming off a game where they took the Kansas City Chiefs down to the wire at Arrowhead, actually. This won't be an opponent the Bucs can overlook as they go for the season sweep of the divisional series.

-ESPN+ came out with a list of the best and worst offseason moves now that we're halfway through the 2020 season already. The very first move mentioned? The Buccaneers acquiring Tom Brady, of course.

"But the Bucs are paying Brady $50 million over two years to elevate the franchise, and he has largely done that," wrote Jeremy Fowler. "Given the Bucs' 6-3 record, their chances at their first NFC South title since 2007 are real.

Many evaluators considered Brady a fringe top-10 quarterback with declining skills late in the 2019 season. A new job has rejuvenated Brady."

