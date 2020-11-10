Bucs Turn the Page on SNF, Look Toward Next Divisional Opponent | Carmen Catches Up

-The result of Sunday night's game isn't anything players and coaches want to keep rehashing. But evaluations need to be done and lessons need to be taken from the game to make the loss worth it. That's what the team did on Monday and as of Wednesday, their full focus will be ahead on the Carolina Panthers. That's what you do after a loss.

"Most definitely," said David, speaking on if the team feels a sense of urgency now. "I talked to the guys already – this is over with. We played last night [and] it wasn't the outcome that we wanted. After we watched the film, we got together [and] it's over with. [We] talked to our coaches, watched the film, examined it, did what we had to do [and] talked it out. We know what we did wrong and we know what we can do better, so that's over with. We've got another divisional opponent coming [up] with the Carolina Panthers, who [are] a great football team, even though the record shows otherwise. We honestly feel that they present a challenge to us, so we've got to be able to get better and be able to play a full four quarters of fundamentally sound, smart football on Sunday."