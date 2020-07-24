Camp Countdown: Toughest Challenge

Today's Question: Which player on the camp roster faces the toughest challenge over the next couple months?

Scott:

There are plenty of possible answers here. If undrafted rookie quarterback Reid Sinnett is going to become part of the team's available quarterback pool – with a spot either on the active roster or an expanded practice squad – he'll have to absorb the playbook quickly while also proving he has NFL-level talent. I argued on Thursday that rookie tackle Tristan Wirfs, while wildly athletic and as pro-ready as he can be, plays a position at which it is traditionally difficult to transition to the NFL. And the Bucs are going to ask a lot of him. Heck, even Rob Gronkowski, who certainly knows how to dominate at the NFL level, has to get back into the game after taking a season off.

Really, any rookie is a good answer here, and the undrafted guys are unfortunately going to find it harder to get a foot in the door this year. Specifically, I'll go with one of the draft picks, second-round safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. Why? Well, Todd Bowles has found most of a lineup that he likes and that unit jelled into one of the league's best defenses by the end of last season. Now Bowles wants to take that group and push them to another level, asking them to not only understand his defense but to get much better at understanding what opposing offenses are trying to do to them. Basically, the train got moving last year and now Bowles is stoking the engine to pick up the speed. If Winfield wins a starting job and doesn't want to slow everyone down, he's going to have to jump on that train as it's moving.

As for actually winning that job, it's what a lot of people are expecting but he's probably the one member of the Bucs' 2020 draft class who faces the biggest challenge in that regard. Wirfs still has to earn his spot but he is almost surely Plan A. Vaughn doesn't really have to start in order to make an impact in the backfield and he can share time with other backs. Tyler Johnson is in the mix for the third-receiver job but it's hard to see a clear front-runner in that group. Khalil Davis, Chapelle Russell and Raymond Calais are not likely going to be asked to step into starting roles immediately.