Camp Countdown: Undrafted Rookies to Watch

Today's Question: Which undrafted rookie are you most excited about?

Scott:

If I was trying to guess which of the 13 players were most likely to be with the team this fall, I'd probably go with San Diego quarterback Reid Sinnett or Texas center Zach Shackelford. The possibility of a quarterback being unavailable for an unspecified period of time due to the virus makes the need for a fourth quarterback who understands the playbook more pressing. Bruce Arians and Jason Licht also said prior to the draft that they would like to have a "developmental" quarterback around in 2020. I don't know if that means a spot on the 53-man roster or a practice squad assignment, but Sinnett has a good shot to be that fourth quarterback. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers lack depth being their interior-line starters and Shackelford was a long-time starter on a big-time program at Texas.

But the undrafted rookie I'm most interested in seeing once practice begins is Montana State wide receiver Travis Jonsen.

All three receivers the Bucs signed after the draft put up big-time numbers at smaller schools, with Jonsen joined by West Georgia's John Hurst and Jacksonville State's Josh Pearson. I can readily admit I never saw any of them play during their college careers, but it's not too hard to find highlights on YouTube. Jonsen looks like an intriguing do-it-all prospect. He was a highly-ranked "dual threat" quarterback in California but he eventually ended up as a receiver at Montana State, though even that really didn't tell the story. Last fall, Jonsen caught 55 passes for 580 yards and one touchdown, ran 82 times for 549 yards and eight scores and completed six of seven pass attempts for 64 yards and a touchdown. He was second on the team in receiving and third in rushing. At the end of the year, he was named first-team All-Big Sky Conference, not as a runner, receiver or passer but as an "all-purpose" player. I wonder if they made that spot on the team up for a player of Jonsen's unique set of skills.