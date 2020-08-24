Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris Godwin Talks Mike Evans and the Bucs Young Secondary is Growing Up | Carmen Catches Up

A lot of teammate love all around today.

Aug 24, 2020 at 11:59 AM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

WebThumbnailTemplate

-Cornerbacks and receivers went through their one-on-one drills today in practice but then we also got to hear from members of both groups in the day's media availability. Head Coach Bruce Arians started off by talking about the young corners who are standing out to him.

"[Parnell] Motley for sure – he doesn't drop any," said Arians. "When they throw it around him, he catches it. I think Carlton [Davis] is having a great battle with Mike [Evans]. He wins some, he loses some. They're just getting each other better. Same thing with Sean [Murphy-Bunting] and Jamel [Dean] going against those guys. We did a little more one-on-ones, really for Tom [Brady] more than for anybody else. I think all the corners [are] progressing very nicely."

Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross was asked to reflect on the progress the now-second-year corners already made from last year. The defense underwent a drastic shift from the first part of 2019 to the second part, largely propelled by the improvement by the secondary. Tampa Bay ended up finishing with the most passes defensed of any team with 96. It was second-year man Carlton Davis who led the way with 19 but rookie Jamel Dean was right behind him with 17 – after only seeing significant work in nine games.

The hope is that the secondary can pick up where they left off and Ross sees that potential.

"The experience – now they know how to prepare, now they know what to expect," said Ross of what will help them be successful in 2020. "They should be very excited about this upcoming year. They're practicing the right way – we have to still get our execution part down a little better than how we're doing it right now. But, they're going in the right direction, I believe. Great attitudes out there."

Confidence is part of that attitude. And that's been noticeable among the defensive back group. In fact, Davis was asked what he thought about Coach Arians calling him one of the league's top 10 corners a couple weeks ago.

"Yeah, I definitely feel like I'm one of the top 10 corners in this league," Davis said. "Yeah, I'm young, but I've got a lot of experience over these last two years. We have a young group, but if I have to fill that [leadership] role, that's something I'm willing to do and think I'm prepared to do. If our coaching staff trusts me to do a job, then I'm going to do it to the best of my ability every time."

If Davis is young, then Dean is a toddler. The 2019 draft pick got a bit of a baptism by fire, being thrown into a starting role against Russell Wilson and the Seahawks' offense in Week 9 due to an injury to the aforementioned Davis in pregame warmups. The game… didn't go well for Dean. But he vowed to never let it happen again and put together one of the best rookie defensive back campaigns the back half of the year.

Now, he's getting to further hone his skills against some of the best receivers in the game, who also happen to be his teammates.

"Each one of them has their own special talents," Dean said of receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. "Going against Mike, we know that he's one of the top receivers, so he's going to give us many different releases that we're not familiar with. It's almost like playing a game of chess with Mike – and the same with Chris. You don't know what to expect because they mix it up every time. It's even good to talk to those guys after practice to get an understanding of how they're playing us."

Simultaneous games of chess against some of the best players in the league, who happen to work extraordinarily well together. Godwin and Evans have been developing their complementary relationship since Godwin arrived in 2017 – and it's only getting stronger. And Godwin knows their tandem is rare.

"It means the world, honestly," Godwin said of playing with Evans. "I've been so fortunate to be in this position and to be able to ascend in my short career thus far with Mike Evans to lean on. Everyone knows how dominant Mike is. I think he's still one of the more underrated receivers in the league. Every time we go out there and work, we just go out there and we push each other. He knows he can lean on me, I know I can lean on him. We know that together we're going to push each other to be the best that we can be. Like B.A. (Bruce Arians) was saying, we're team-first guys. I think the biggest thing with us is if we're winning – yes, we feel like us contributing is going to be to the team's benefit, but at the end of the day if we win, that's the most important thing. Now we have myself, we have Mike, we've got Gronk (Rob Gronkowski), O.J. [Howard], Cam [Brate] – we have so many weapons that are going to be on display a lot more. There are going to be games where we're not necessarily featured as much, but we're here to win. We're not just here to win a couple of games, we're trying to every single game."

Best Photos from Bucs Training Camp Practice, Aug. 24

View some of the photos from Buccaneers Training Camp practice at the AdventHealth Training Center.

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Cornerback Parnell Motley #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Cornerback Parnell Motley #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Quarterback Reid Sinnett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Quarterback Reid Sinnett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Running Back Raymond Calais #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Running Back Raymond Calais #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Cornerback Herb Miller #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Cornerback Herb Miller #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Guard Zack Bailey #61 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Guard Zack Bailey #61 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Bryant Mitchell #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Bryant Mitchell #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Hurst #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Hurst #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Josh Pearson #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Josh Pearson #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Cornerback Ryan Smith #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Cornerback Ryan Smith #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Cornerback Herb Miller #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Cornerback Herb Miller #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Cornerback Mazzi Wilkins #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Cornerback Mazzi Wilkins #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 and Safety Javon Hagan #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 and Safety Javon Hagan #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Cornerback Parnell Motley #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Cornerback Parnell Motley #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Josh Pearson #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver Josh Pearson #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Hurst #6 and Safety Javon Hagan #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Hurst #6 and Safety Javon Hagan #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 68

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 18 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

-Catch up on takeaways from each day of practice:

Training Camp Takeaways – Day 11

Training Camp Takeaways – Day 10

Training Camp Takeaways – Day 9

Bucs Tweet of the Day:

Related Content

RoJo Ready for Super Bowl with Tom Brady and Talking to the Front of the League's Best Rushing Defense | Carmen Catches Up
news

RoJo Ready for Super Bowl with Tom Brady and Talking to the Front of the League's Best Rushing Defense | Carmen Catches Up

Running back Ronald Jones details his offseason training and we hear from the defensive front on if they think their success against the run will carry over into 2020.
Gronk Speaks, A Peek into the Bucs Safety Room & Brady Talks Bruce Arians | Carmen Catches Up
news

Gronk Speaks, A Peek into the Bucs Safety Room & Brady Talks Bruce Arians | Carmen Catches Up

The Buccaneers put the pads back on and here are the best quotes about the tight ends and safeties from today's media availability with players like Rob Gronkowski, Jordan Whitehead and Mike Edwards. 
Both Bucs Offense & Defense Rank Among Top in League Carmen Catches Up
news

Both Bucs Offense & Defense Rank Among Top in League Carmen Catches Up

NFL.com's Adam Schein did his 'Schein Nine,' ranking the top nine offenses and defenses in the league going into 2020. The Bucs make both lists.
The Bucs Wideout Group Gets Some Praise & Tampa Bay Tops National Storylines | Carmen Catches Up
news

The Bucs Wideout Group Gets Some Praise & Tampa Bay Tops National Storylines | Carmen Catches Up

Not only did we get to hear from some of the Bucs' receivers today, national outlets had some high praise for the group. Plus, what happened in camp the past few days and how a unit on the other side of the ball is drawing its own fair share of praise.
The Lavonte David Pro Bowl Gauntlet Has Been Thrown Down | Carmen Catches Up
news

The Lavonte David Pro Bowl Gauntlet Has Been Thrown Down | Carmen Catches Up

The 2020 regular season may not have started yet, but the campaign to get Lavonte David into the Pro Bowl has…
Bucs Bruce Arians Has Best Super Bowl Odds Says CBS Sports | Carmen Catches Up
news

Bucs Bruce Arians Has Best Super Bowl Odds Says CBS Sports | Carmen Catches Up

Bucs Head Coach Bruce Arians gained recognition for his work in gender inclusivity while CBS Sports thinks he has the best chance of any current head coach to win his first Super Bowl… and make history doing it in Tampa. 
GM Jason Licht 'Made the Right Call' on Brady & the Bucs Ramp Up | Carmen Catches Up
news

GM Jason Licht 'Made the Right Call' on Brady & the Bucs Ramp Up | Carmen Catches Up

Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht spoke about his conversation with quarterback Tom Brady's agent on The Herd while the Bucs began their 'ramp-up' period of training camp on Wednesday.
Tom Brady 'Hasn't Missed a Beat' | Carmen Catches Up
news

Tom Brady 'Hasn't Missed a Beat' | Carmen Catches Up

The Bucs new quarterback already seems to have a good grasp on the offense, according to running back Ronald Jones. The third-year back also detailed his offseason 
Arians Details How the Running Back Room Will Shake Out as Bucs Bring Shade to the Sunshine State | Carmen Catches Up
news

Arians Details How the Running Back Room Will Shake Out as Bucs Bring Shade to the Sunshine State | Carmen Catches Up

The Buccaneers made things official with 12-year veteran LeSean McCoy and Head Coach Bruce Arians details how he sees him and the other running backs fitting into the new-look offense with quarterback Tom Brady at the helm.
Vets Take the Field and Shaq Barrett Wants to Be Better Than Last Year | Carmen Catches Up
news

Vets Take the Field and Shaq Barrett Wants to Be Better Than Last Year | Carmen Catches Up

Monday was the first day Bucs veterans got to take the field with their rookie counterparts and although things looked a little different, I think everyone was happy to have football back just the same.
Gronk Hopes He Doesn't Suck & Updates Regarding Justin Evans and Kendell Beckwith | Carmen Catches Up
news

Gronk Hopes He Doesn't Suck & Updates Regarding Justin Evans and Kendell Beckwith | Carmen Catches Up

Plus, four more Buccaneers were voted into the NFL Top 100 and Head Coach Bruce Arians spoke to the media Tuesday.

Advertising