Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Devin White's Energy & Tom Brady's 300th Game | Carmen Catches Up

Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles knew just how to get Devin White fired up at halftime of last Sunday’s game and Tom Brady reflects on his career as he gets set for his 300th game on Saturday.

Dec 23, 2020 at 05:16 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

CCU-12.23

-Devin White, despite not making the Pro Bowl, won NFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday. The honor came for his performance in Atlanta in which he totaled 3.0 sacks, 12 tackles and two passes defensed. On the season, White has 8.0 sacks, which is by far and away the most of any inside linebacker in the league. He also became the only player in at least the last two decades to have multiple games with double-digit tackles and at least 3.0 sacks. That's incredible. He truly does it all and at least he's getting some league recognition for it, even if it doesn't come in the form of an All-Star nod.

-Speaking of White, Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles shared a story from this past weekend about an interaction the two had at halftime with the Bucs down 17-0. White said after the game that in the locker room Bowles came to him and told White to lead his team. "He told me, 'You're about to take over this game,'" White recalled.

Well Bowles was asked about that interaction on Wednesday and had this to say:

"I don't say that a lot and I know he brings a lot of energy," he said. "You could feel it at halftime – he was a little quiet, which is not him. He was playing well, but he was a little quiet. He's the emotional leader [and] he's the guy that carries us and gets us going. For us to come back and play a strong second half, I knew we needed his energy, so I went up to him and we had that discussion."

The defense wasn't the only one making adjustments at halftime. Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich said the offense worked on some things too, mainly with the offensive line.

"The adjustments were made in the protection," said Leftwich. "It was just really two [mistakes] – it was something that we didn't execute well. The protection was never really the issue. It was just doing a better job of getting our guys in position to make plays. We felt as though we went into halftime and said, 'We'll score every time we get the ball.' We knew our defense would begin to slow those guys down, so we just came up with the point that we'll score every time we get it and see if it's enough in the last quarter to see if we can find a way to win. That was our mindset all the way through and through. [I] talk about this team's fight and the fight of this team – it's something else [and] it's unique. This team, when its back is against the wall they tend to always find a way to show up and do the things that gives you opportunities to win football games. That's what we had to do – that's the position we were in – and we found a way to pull it out there in the end."

Able to pull it out thanks in large part to Leftwich's quarterback, Tom Brady. Who will be playing in his 300th regular season game on Saturday in Detroit. Leftwich was asked if we will ever see another player like him, and uh, spoiler alert. Probably not.

"I don't know. I'm just trying to keep him playing at a high level, to be honest with you," Leftwich smiled. "We were talking today – I think this is his 300th game played. That's crazy – 300 games – and I don't know if that's playoff games or not. That's an amazing amount of games [and] an amazing amount of repetitions. That's just a unique thing to have that. That blew my mind hearing that today. It's something you never really think about, but for a guy to play 300 games, obviously you've got to be really good at what you're doing, and you've got to be really durable, especially when you're playing the game of football. That's kind of unheard of."

Tom Brady was also all smiles when he was asked about the accomplishment on Wednesday. So much so, that when it got brought up, he grinned and pumped his first in the air – very Tiger Woods-like.

"I think it's pretty cool," he said. "I don't get caught up too much in statistics and those types of things, but football has just been a very important part of my life for a long time – 30 years. I love the ability to go out there and compete with my teammates [and] compete for our fans. I love the game – I love the nuances of the game, I love the relationships I've built [and] all the memories I've had. I'm very blessed to be 43 years old and still doing it. It's definitely a challenge for me still. There are physical challenges, there are mental challenges, there are emotional challenges. I just love doing it. It's pretty cool that I'm still able to do it and still have a team that's supportive of me being out there. I want to go out there and do the best I can for them."

Bucs Tweet of the Day:

Related Content

news

Lavonte David and Devin White and Pro Bowl Snubs, Oh My! | Carmen Catches Up

Lavonte David was snubbed from the Pro Bowl (yet again) – but this time, he wasn't alone. 
news

A Mike Evans Christmas Surprise & What the Falcons are Saying About This Weekend's Division Matchup | Carmen Catches Up

The star wide receiver held his "Catch for Christmas" event on Tuesday, though it looked a little different from years past. Plus, what the Falcons are saying ahead of their division matchup with the Bucs in Atlanta this weekend.
news

Pro Bowl Voting Ends Thursday & Why Tristan Wirfs Should Get Yours | Carmen Catches Up

We're coming up on your last chance to vote your favorite Buccaneers into the Pro Bowl. All retweets on Twitter count for double between now and Thursday night. Plus, the Buccaneers announced the recipients of the Sixth Annual General H Norman Schwarzkopf Awards on Tuesday.
news

Lavonte David Named Finalist for Art Rooney Award & Let's Talk About Tristan Wirfs | Carmen Catches Up

David named finalist after getting his third-consecutive nomination this year and we really need to talk more about how well rookie Tristan Wirfs is playing.
news

Tom Brady's Focus Going into the Last Four Games & Honoring Mike Evans | Carmen Catches Up

Hear how the coordinators see this weekend's matchup with the Vikings along with what Tom Brady's focus is down the home stretch. Plus, an honor Mike Evans never thought he'd receive and why he's more than deserving of it.
news

Gronk Stats That Might Surprise You & a Familiar and Familial Game for Antoine Winfield Jr. | Carmen Catches Up

Tight end Rob Gronkowski says he still has a lot left to show in the final quarter of the season and rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr.'s Minnesota ties as the Vikings come to town.
news

Where the Bucs Offense Starts & Getting Back to Fundamentals | Carmen Catches Up

Head Coach Bruce Arians gave some insight into the Bucs' ground game and Ronald Jones' success so far this season, while the defense had a chance to rest and reset coming off the Bucs' Week 12 bye.
news

Call Him 'Coach' A.Q. Shipley & Tom Brady on the Chiefs | Carmen Catches Up

The Buccaneers' backup center A.Q. Shipley will start his coaching career and what Tom Brady has to say about facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend.
news

Buccaneers Give Thanks by Giving Back for Thanksgiving | Carmen Catches Up

It's a special Thanksgiving edition of Carmen Catches Up, highlighting all the ways Bucs players are giving back this holiday.
news

Defending Patrick Mahomes & Which Buccaneers Lead in Pro Bowl Voting | Carmen Catches Up

The Buccaneers are facing one of the most unique players in the NFL this weekend and two players lead their respective position groups in Pro Bowl voting so far.
news

It's Just 'a Series of One-Game Seasons' Says Tom Brady | Carmen Catches Up

The veteran quarterback has been here before and he's offering his perspective on the Bucs' postseason aspirations.

Advertising