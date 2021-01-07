'Everything is Elevated' for the Postseason | Carmen Catches Up

Winfield Jr. has had a tremendous impact on the defense in just his first year. He finished with 3.0 sacks as a safety, two of which included forced fumbles as well as an interception and 94 total tackles. He's not the only first-year player that has seen significant work, and significant impact, either. Right tackle Tristan Wirfs had the daunting task of protecting one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time thrust upon him with no offseason or preseason game to speak of. Wirfs went up against some of the league's best pass rushing talent early and throughout the course of the season. Yet, he former Iowa Hawkeye let up just one sack all season. And like his rookie Big Ten counterpart, will be enjoying the fruits of his labor in the postseason in just his first year.