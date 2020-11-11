'Flexible' Offensive Identity is the Goal & How Chris Godwin Feels About His Role | Carmen Catches Up

Barring situational football, theoretically, the Bucs can go into each game placing an emphasis on a different phase of offense that is opponent-specific. Playing a team that is giving up a lot of passing yards? Unleash the receivers. Get another team that isn't faring so well against the run? Open the running back stable. Even if you have a team that deploys a good overall defense, you can show them something completely different than what they may have seen on tape the week before.

"I've never met a receiver that doesn't want the football," wide receivers coach Kevin Garver lamented. "If they're open, they want to get the football. That's every receiver, that's every team – you're going to see that for sure. I think our approach [and] our mindset is, if we can have the best 11 on the field, we want the best 11. Again, the way that Tom [Brady] plays the game – and his approach to the game – he's going to spread the ball out. I think if you actually go back and you look at all of our games, you see that. Sometimes it's Mike [Evans'] week. Earlier in the year against the Panthers, Mike got a lot of balls. Then there was another game [that] Gronk (Rob Gronkowski) got a lot of balls. [In Las Vegas], Scotty [Miller] got a lot of balls. To me, that's just the way it is. Instead of just having one guy and we're just going to feed that guy – in my opinion, it actually makes it a little bit more challenging to the defense. Because, OK, they want to try to take one guy out of the game. All right, well we've got enough guys that are going to step up and make the plays."