Free Agency Frenzy, Shaq is Team Tampa Bay & What Lavonte David Has to Say About Tom Brady & Todd Bowles | Carmen Catches Up

-Happy New Year, everyone! And no, I'm not stuck in some months-long time warp, though the pandemic sometimes makes it feel like I am. The new league year for the NFL began on Wednesday, March 17, meaning it's now 'defending Super Bowl champs' season for the Bucs. The mark also coincides with the official start of free agency following 48 hours of a 'legal tampering' period in which potential free agents could begin negotiating with teams.

The team itself can't announce contracts until they're officially signed, but that didn't mean there wasn't news to report the rest of this week. Prior to the opening of free agency, the Bucs had already locked wide receiver Chris Godwin in via the franchise tag and re-signed inside linebacker Lavonte David to a two-year deal. They also extended quarterback Tom Brady an additional year with three more voidable years after 2022. And that was all before free agency officially opened.

-On Wednesday, the team announced a long-term deal with maybe their most high-profile free agent left in outside linebacker Shaq Barrett. He signed a one-year deal with the Bucs in 2019 and proceeded to lead the team (and the league) in sacks with 19.5. He was then franchise tagged in 2020, playing on the tag while trying to reach a long-term deal with the Bucs.

"Jason Licht was really honest and stuck to his word all the time," Barrett said on Wednesday. "He said he will work to try to do something long term and that's what he was able to do."

Now, Barrett can put down roots, which he's looking forward to. He decided to start by becoming a Tampa Bay Lightning fan, it looks like. Barrett brought the Lombardi Trophy with him to a game at Amalie Arena on Thursday. Team Tampa Bay, am I right?

-With the signing of Barrett, it meant that Head Coach Bruce Arians kept his 'spirited' promises from the team's celebratory boat parade. During the course of the afternoon as Godwin, David and Barrett got on the mic – Arians interjected saying, "You're a** ain't going nowhere!"