Free Agency Negotiation Period Begins Monday at Noon

The Buccaneers hope to use the franchise tag to extend their negotiating period with Winfield in an effort to get a new long-term deal in place. Tampa Bay has also already checked off two of the biggest names on their prospective free agent list with the agreements with Evans and Mayfield. However, the NFL futures of such players as David, McLaughlin, linebacker Devin White and guard Aaron Stinnie remain unsettled as free agency approaches. Here is a full list of the Bucs' potential free agents when the offseason began.

The Buccaneers are striving to keep together a good portion of the core of a roster that has led the franchise to three straight division titles for the first time in team history. As was the case in 2023, they are doing so under tight salary cap restrictions stemming from the "all-in" contracts they engineered during Tom Brady's tenure with the team, as they tried to follow up their Super Bowl LV victory with additional championships.

Those efforts will continue apace this week, with potential competition from other teams entering the picture on Monday. The Bucs, of course, have a plan as they begin the next phase of the 2024 offseason.