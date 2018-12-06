Gerald McCoy Predicts the Matchup with the Saints to be a 'Street Fight' and Andrew Adams on the Salty Dogs | Carmen Catches Up

The Bucs will take on their second division opponent for the second time when the Saints come to town on Sunday. They won their rematch with the Carolina Panthers this past week in a game avenging their Week Nine loss. Unlike Carolina, this team coming to town, the Bucs had success against the first time around. In a game where virtually no one gave the Bucs a shot in Week One, Tampa Bay's offense came out blazing with Ryan Fitzpatrick at the helm. They won in a shootout 48-40, almost letting the Saints come marching back in towards the end.

This time it will be quarterback Jameis Winston under center, which by default adds a little bit of a wrinkle for New Orleans. Though they aren't unfamiliar with him, he's undoubtedly a different kind of player than Fitzpatrick and how he operates the offense will follow suit. Something the Bucs will surely be breaking down is how the Dallas Cowboys were able to stop a red-hot Saints team that went into Dallas winning 10 straight.

"It was two hot teams – two teams that are both red hot," Head Coach Dirk Koetter said of the matchup. "Dallas latter part of the year here and the Saints 10 [straight] games. Low-scoring, which is lowest by far for the Saints. I thought Dallas just played really hard. Saints usually get off to such a fast start. I thought the fact I think [Drew] Brees missed his first four passes for the first time in a long, long time. They were incomplete, whether he missed them or not. I just thought Dallas played hard, got some momentum. That's a tough place to play. It's hard from a crowd noise standpoint to communicate there. Dallas got that early lead and held it. I just thought they executed very well."

Execution will be key again for the Buccaneers. The defensive effort against Carolina has been attributed to better execution by multiple coaches and players this week, so they'll look to continue that trend. As for the unique challenge New Orleans presents, no matter how familiar they are with the Saints, their signal caller makes every matchup a challenge. Drew Brees is a contrast from the opponent the Bucs faced last week in Cam Newton. Where you want to force Newton to stay in the pocket and not scramble with his legs to make plays, the focus for Brees is to get him off his mark. It's not easily done because the guy has one of the quickest releases in the NFL – and he's notorious for it. Not only is he quick, but he's accurate, too.

"It is – Cam [Newton] being so noted for his ability to scramble and extend plays," Defensive Coordinator Mark Duffner said of the contrast between the back-to-back opponents. "Brees is so accurate throwing, number one. Number two, he's quick with getting rid of the ball and they've done a great job of protecting him. It's all together a different challenge each and every week. We will all have our hands full, that's for sure."