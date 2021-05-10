Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Gronk Loves the Kids & Lavonte David Fulfills Promise to Mom on Mother's Day Weekend | Carmen Catches Up

Gronkowski and his foundation give a Gronk-sized gift to Boston-area children and Lavonte David is an athlete and now, a scholar.

May 10, 2021 at 05:49 PM
Carmen Vitali

-Tight end Rob Gronkowski and his Gronk Nation Youth Foundation make $1.2 million donation to restore a Boston-area playground as a way to thank the city after years of playing for New England. Gronkowski initially teased this initiative back in November during the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats weekend where he wore cleats to represent the charity that bears his family name.

Gronkowski, his four brothers and their father started the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation, which is dedicated to inspiring youth to reach their maximum potential through sports, education, community and fitness. 

-The Bucs continue to bring back familiar faces, inking backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert to a new deal on Monday. Gabbert completes the 2020 quarterback room that will now include second-round pick Kyle Trask. Gabbert appeared in four games for the Buccaneers last season, with his most significant work coming in Detroit after the Bucs held a 34-0 lead at halftime. Gabbert came in and completed nine of his 15 pass attempts, throwing for 132 yards and two touchdowns for a final score of 47-7 in Week 15.

-Lavonte David graduated college this weekend. The former Nebraska Cornhusker didn't finish his degree in the two years he played but had promised his late mother that he would eventually earn his degree. He did just that on Mother's Day weekend this year, officially becoming an alum. A Super Bowl ring and a diploma all in the same year. It made this video from Nebraska pretty fitting.

-While David celebrated by getting his degree, other Buccaneers players also celebrated their moms over the weekend on social media.

-Wide receiver Chris Godwin got married to his long-time girlfriend, Mariah. The nuptials took place in Malibu, Calif. with plenty of Bucs' teammates in attendance.

-The NFL schedule will officially be released this coming Wednesday during an unveiling on NFL Network starting at 8 p.m. ET. It's tradition that the Super Bowl Champion from the prior year opens their season at home in the first game of the year. It likely means the Bucs will host their first opponent at Raymond James Stadium on Thursday Night Football to kick off the 2021 season. Who that opponent ends up being is anyone's guess. The Bucs have opened with the division-rival Saints the two of the last three seasons but that doesn't necessarily have any bearing on what will happen in 2021.

Bucs Tweet of the Day:

