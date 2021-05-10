Gronk Loves the Kids & Lavonte David Fulfills Promise to Mom on Mother's Day Weekend | Carmen Catches Up

-The NFL schedule will officially be released this coming Wednesday during an unveiling on NFL Network starting at 8 p.m. ET. It's tradition that the Super Bowl Champion from the prior year opens their season at home in the first game of the year. It likely means the Bucs will host their first opponent at Raymond James Stadium on Thursday Night Football to kick off the 2021 season. Who that opponent ends up being is anyone's guess. The Bucs have opened with the division-rival Saints the two of the last three seasons but that doesn't necessarily have any bearing on what will happen in 2021.