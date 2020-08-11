Tampa Bay Buccaneers

How to Watch: Bucs Training Camp

Things will be a little different this year, but we’re still bringing you your favorite moments from Buccaneers training camp live!

Aug 11, 2020 at 04:08 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

16x9

The 2020 preseason will look a little different, to put it mildly, than what NFL fans are used to due to the coronavirus pandemic. The league and its teams are now tasked with proceeding with the 2020 season as safely as possible. It means making drastic changes in order to adhere to CDC and league guidelines to keep players and support staff safe. The Buccaneers are no exception, forced to forego their preseason along with the other 31 teams and close off their training camp practices to the public. Usually, August is a time for fans to get to know the new additions to the Buccaneers roster each year with exclusive access you can't get any other time of the season.

Well, it may not be the same as last year, but the Bucs are still bringing you live access so you can get in on the action from home. Training Camp Live presented by Publix is back with both Senior Writer and Editor Scott Smith and Team Reporter Casey Phillips reporting from the team's padded practices starting on August 17 at 9.am. It will be your chance to see new Bucs quarterback ﻿Tom Brady﻿ takes hold of his new offense that includes new/veteran additions ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ and ﻿LeSean McCoy﻿ on top of the already established offensive firepower in guys like ﻿Mike Evans﻿, ﻿Chris Godwin﻿, ﻿O.J. Howard﻿ and ﻿Cameron Brate﻿. Plus, after turning it around in the back half of last season, the Buccaneer defense is shaping up to pick up right where they left off. The livestream will be available on the team's official site, through the Official Buccaneers App and on Facebook and YouTube.

Each episode will coincide with a day of full padded practice. The team began camp with strength and conditioning workouts from August 3-11. Then, a 'ramp-up' period that resembles OTAs will take place from August 12-16. Finally, the team will hold 14 padded practices from August 17 – September 4. In addition to the live show, the Bucs will be bringing you closer through on-demand content and their social channels so be sure to follow along.

See below for a full breakdown of how you can experience Buccaneers Training Camp:

Live Programming: Catch a live update show each day of padded practices on Buccaneers.com, the official app, Facebook and YouTube.

-Bucs Training Camp Live Schedule

  • Day 1: Aug. 17 9 a.m.
  • Day 2: Aug. 18 9 a.m.
  • Day 3: Aug. 19 9 a.m.
  • Day 4: Aug. 20 9 a.m.
  • Day 5: Aug. 21 9 a.m.
  • Day 6: Aug. 23 9 a.m.
  • Day 7: Aug. 24 9 a.m.
  • Day 8: Aug. 25 9 a.m.
  • Day 9: Aug. 26 9 a.m.
  • Day 10: Aug. 27 9 a.m.
  • Day 11: Aug. 28 9 a.m.
  • Day 12: Aug. 30 9 a.m.
  • Day 13: Aug. 31 9 a.m.
  • Day 14: Sept. 1 9 a.m.

-Weekly press conferences with Buccaneers players and coaches throughout the weeks

On Demand Content: Visit the Training Camp Central app experience – only on the Buccaneers app.

-Press conferences

-Highlight videos

-Takeaways from each practice

Social Media: Follow @Buccaneers on Twitter and Instagram or follow the team on Facebook. Also, make sure to subscribe to the team's official YouTube channel to stay up to date with the team.

-Practice photos

-Highlight clips

-Shoutouts from your favorite players

-Share your photos from home wearing your gear using #GoBucs

View the Bucs Roster in Photos

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster as it currently stands.

S Andrew Adams
1 / 82

S Andrew Adams

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE Antony Auclair
2 / 82

TE Antony Auclair

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
G Zack Bailey
3 / 82

G Zack Bailey

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Shaquil Barrett
4 / 82

OLB Shaquil Barrett

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Quinton Bell
5 / 82

OLB Quinton Bell

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
QB Tom Brady
6 / 82

QB Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE Cameron Brate
7 / 82

TE Cameron Brate

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB Raymond Calais
8 / 82

RB Raymond Calais

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Alex Cappa
9 / 82

G Alex Cappa

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ILB Jack Cichy
10 / 82

ILB Jack Cichy

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Kahzin Daniels
11 / 82

OLB Kahzin Daniels

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ILB Lavonte David
12 / 82

ILB Lavonte David

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Carlton Davis
13 / 82

CB Carlton Davis

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DT Khalil Davis
14 / 82

DT Khalil Davis

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB Noah Dawkins
15 / 82

ILB Noah Dawkins

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Jamel Dean
16 / 82

CB Jamel Dean

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Michael Divinity
17 / 82

OLB Michael Divinity

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S D'Cota Dixon
18 / 82

S D'Cota Dixon

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
S Mike Edwards
19 / 82

S Mike Edwards

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
S Justin Evans
20 / 82

S Justin Evans

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Mike Evans
21 / 82

WR Mike Evans

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
C Anthony Fabiano
22 / 82

C Anthony Fabiano

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR John Franklin
23 / 82

WR John Franklin

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
K Elliott Fry
24 / 82

K Elliott Fry

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Blaine Gabbert
25 / 82

QB Blaine Gabbert

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
K Matt Gay
26 / 82

K Matt Gay

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DE William Gholston
27 / 82

DE William Gholston

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Cam Gill
28 / 82

OLB Cam Gill

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Chris Godwin
29 / 82

WR Chris Godwin

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Cyril Grayson
30 / 82

WR Cyril Grayson

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
QB Ryan Griffin
31 / 82

QB Ryan Griffin

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE Rob Gronkowski
32 / 82

TE Rob Gronkowski

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
T Joe Haeg
33 / 82

T Joe Haeg

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Javon Hagan
34 / 82

S Javon Hagan

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE O.J. Howard
35 / 82

TE O.J. Howard

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE Tanner Hudson
36 / 82

TE Tanner Hudson

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR John Hurst
37 / 82

WR John Hurst

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
C Ryan Jensen
38 / 82

C Ryan Jensen

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Tyler Johnson
39 / 82

WR Tyler Johnson

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Ronald Jones II
40 / 82

RB Ronald Jones II

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DL Jeremiah Ledbetter
41 / 82

DL Jeremiah Ledbetter

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
G Nick Leverett
42 / 82

G Nick Leverett

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB T.J. Logan
43 / 82

RB T.J. Logan

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
G Ali Marpet
44 / 82

G Ali Marpet

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB LeSean McCoy
45 / 82

RB LeSean McCoy

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE Codey McElroy
46 / 82

TE Codey McElroy

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Jaydon Mickens
47 / 82

WR Jaydon Mickens

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Herb Miller
48 / 82

CB Herb Miller

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Scotty Miller
49 / 82

WR Scotty Miller

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ILB Kevin Minter
50 / 82

ILB Kevin Minter

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Bryant Mitchell
51 / 82

WR Bryant Mitchell

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
G John Molchon
52 / 82

G John Molchon

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Parnell Motley
53 / 82

CB Parnell Motley

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Sean Murphy-Bunting
54 / 82

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Anthony Nelson
55 / 82

OLB Anthony Nelson

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches
56 / 82

DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DL Patrick O'Connor
57 / 82

DL Patrick O'Connor

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB Dare Ogunbowale
58 / 82

RB Dare Ogunbowale

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Josh Pearson
59 / 82

WR Josh Pearson

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul
60 / 82

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
P Bradley Pinion
61 / 82

P Bradley Pinion

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DL Benning Potoa'e
62 / 82

DL Benning Potoa'e

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Chapelle Russell
63 / 82

OLB Chapelle Russell

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT Brad Seaton
64 / 82

OT Brad Seaton

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
C Zach Shackelford
65 / 82

C Zach Shackelford

Michael Thomas/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Reid Sinnett
66 / 82

QB Reid Sinnett

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Donovan Smith
67 / 82

T Donovan Smith

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Ryan Smith
68 / 82

CB Ryan Smith

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DB M.J. Stewart
69 / 82

DB M.J. Stewart

Scott Audette/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
G Aaron Stinnie
70 / 82

G Aaron Stinnie

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DT Ndamukong Suh
71 / 82

DT Ndamukong Suh

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LS Zach Triner
72 / 82

LS Zach Triner

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn
73 / 82

RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Vita Vea
74 / 82

DT Vita Vea

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB Aca'Cedric Ware
75 / 82

RB Aca'Cedric Ware

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Justin Watson
76 / 82

WR Justin Watson

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OT Josh Wells
77 / 82

OT Josh Wells

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ILB Devin White
78 / 82

ILB Devin White

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
S Jordan Whitehead
79 / 82

S Jordan Whitehead

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Mazzi Wilkins
80 / 82

CB Mazzi Wilkins

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
S Antoine Winfield Jr.
81 / 82

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Tristan Wirfs
82 / 82

T Tristan Wirfs

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Ronald Jones Working to Elevate His Receiving Game
news

Ronald Jones Working to Elevate His Receiving Game

Continued efforts to improve his catching technique, route-running, defensive recognition and pass-blocking could produce bigger pass-catching numbers for third-year Bucs back Ronald Jones
Tom Brady 'Hasn't Missed a Beat' | Carmen Catches Up
news

Tom Brady 'Hasn't Missed a Beat' | Carmen Catches Up

The Bucs new quarterback already seems to have a good grasp on the offense, according to running back Ronald Jones. The third-year back also detailed his offseason 
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 10, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 7 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

This Week in Buccaneers Training Camp

The team will work its way through three phases of on-field action this week, all leading up to the pads going on next week, and Tom Brady will soon take part in his first real Buccaneers practice
Bucs Waive/Injured Rookie WR Travis Jonsen
news

Bucs Waive/Injured Rookie WR Travis Jonsen

Tampa Bay's roster stands at 79 players after the waiver of undrafted rookie WR Travis Jonsen with an injury designation on Monday
Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85
news

Bucs Activate Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Re-Sign WR Jaydon Mickens

Rookie RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and WR Jaydon Mickens is back for a second stint with the team
Tom Brady on Tampa Bay: 'I Want to Come in Here & Do a Great Job for Them'
news

Tom Brady on Tampa Bay: 'I Want to Come in Here & Do a Great Job for Them'

The 20-year NFL veteran is getting adjusted to a new team for the first time since 2000 and he wants to do what he's always done: be the best he can possibly be.
Raymond Calais' Return Among Bucs' Roster Moves
news

Raymond Calais' Return Among Bucs' Roster Moves

Rookie RB Raymond Calais can join his teammates in training camp after being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list…The Bucs also waived two players and placed T Brad Seaton on the reserve/opt-out list
S.S. Mailbag: Roster Battles
news

S.S. Mailbag: Roster Battles

With the Bucs ramping up towards the start of real training camp practices, fans are starting to wonder how certain position battles are going to shake out
Bruce Arians: Ronald Jones Will Carry the Load
news

Bruce Arians: Ronald Jones Will Carry the Load

The Bucs added Ke'Shawn Vaughn in the draft and recently signed veteran LeSean McCoy, but Head Coach Bruce Arians made it clear on Wednesday that third-year man Ronald Jones is the 'main guy' in their backfield
Arians Details How the Running Back Room Will Shake Out as Bucs Bring Shade to the Sunshine State | Carmen Catches Up
news

Arians Details How the Running Back Room Will Shake Out as Bucs Bring Shade to the Sunshine State | Carmen Catches Up

The Buccaneers made things official with 12-year veteran LeSean McCoy and Head Coach Bruce Arians details how he sees him and the other running backs fitting into the new-look offense with quarterback Tom Brady at the helm.
LeSean McCoy Sees Ingredients for Super Bowl Hunt in Tampa
news

LeSean McCoy Sees Ingredients for Super Bowl Hunt in Tampa

New Bucs RB LeSean McCoy got a close-up view of what a Super Bowl championship team looks like in Kansas City last year, and now he has come to Tampa because he thinks it's the 'perfect place' to win

Advertising