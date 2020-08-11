How to Watch: Bucs Training Camp

The 2020 preseason will look a little different, to put it mildly, than what NFL fans are used to due to the coronavirus pandemic. The league and its teams are now tasked with proceeding with the 2020 season as safely as possible. It means making drastic changes in order to adhere to CDC and league guidelines to keep players and support staff safe. The Buccaneers are no exception, forced to forego their preseason along with the other 31 teams and close off their training camp practices to the public. Usually, August is a time for fans to get to know the new additions to the Buccaneers roster each year with exclusive access you can't get any other time of the season.
Well, it may not be the same as last year, but the Bucs are still bringing you live access so you can get in on the action from home. Training Camp Live presented by Publix is back with both Senior Writer and Editor Scott Smith and Team Reporter Casey Phillips reporting from the team's padded practices starting on August 17 at 9.am. It will be your chance to see new Bucs quarterback Tom Brady takes hold of his new offense that includes new/veteran additions Rob Gronkowski and LeSean McCoy on top of the already established offensive firepower in guys like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate. Plus, after turning it around in the back half of last season, the Buccaneer defense is shaping up to pick up right where they left off. The livestream will be available on the team's official site, through the Official Buccaneers App and on Facebook and YouTube.
Each episode will coincide with a day of full padded practice. The team began camp with strength and conditioning workouts from August 3-11. Then, a 'ramp-up' period that resembles OTAs will take place from August 12-16. Finally, the team will hold 14 padded practices from August 17 – September 4. In addition to the live show, the Bucs will be bringing you closer through on-demand content and their social channels so be sure to follow along.
See below for a full breakdown of how you can experience Buccaneers Training Camp:
Live Programming: Catch a live update show each day of padded practices on Buccaneers.com, the official app, Facebook and YouTube.
-Bucs Training Camp Live Schedule
- Day 1: Aug. 17 9 a.m.
- Day 2: Aug. 18 9 a.m.
- Day 3: Aug. 19 9 a.m.
- Day 4: Aug. 20 9 a.m.
- Day 5: Aug. 21 9 a.m.
- Day 6: Aug. 23 9 a.m.
- Day 7: Aug. 24 9 a.m.
- Day 8: Aug. 25 9 a.m.
- Day 9: Aug. 26 9 a.m.
- Day 10: Aug. 27 9 a.m.
- Day 11: Aug. 28 9 a.m.
- Day 12: Aug. 30 9 a.m.
- Day 13: Aug. 31 9 a.m.
- Day 14: Sept. 1 9 a.m.
-Weekly press conferences with Buccaneers players and coaches throughout the weeks
On Demand Content: Visit the Training Camp Central app experience – only on the Buccaneers app.
-Press conferences
-Highlight videos
-Takeaways from each practice
Social Media: Follow @Buccaneers on Twitter and Instagram or follow the team on Facebook. Also, make sure to subscribe to the team's official YouTube channel to stay up to date with the team.
-Practice photos
-Highlight clips
-Shoutouts from your favorite players
-Share your photos from home wearing your gear using #GoBucs
