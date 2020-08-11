How to Watch: Bucs Training Camp

Well, it may not be the same as last year, but the Bucs are still bringing you live access so you can get in on the action from home. Training Camp Live presented by Publix is back with both Senior Writer and Editor Scott Smith and Team Reporter Casey Phillips reporting from the team's padded practices starting on August 17 at 9.am. It will be your chance to see new Bucs quarterback ﻿Tom Brady﻿ takes hold of his new offense that includes new/veteran additions ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ and ﻿LeSean McCoy﻿ on top of the already established offensive firepower in guys like ﻿Mike Evans﻿, ﻿Chris Godwin﻿, ﻿O.J. Howard﻿ and ﻿Cameron Brate﻿. Plus, after turning it around in the back half of last season, the Buccaneer defense is shaping up to pick up right where they left off. The livestream will be available on the team's official site, through the Official Buccaneers App and on Facebook and YouTube.