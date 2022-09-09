In Case You Missed It: September 9, 2022

Chris Godwin's Status

After not participating in practice on Thursday, Chris Godwin returned to practice on Friday. As the Buccaneers prepare for the Dallas Cowboys in the season opener, Godwin sported a non-contact jersey on Friday but did wear a knee brace. On Friday, Head Coach Todd Bowles reiterated to local media that Godwin will be a game-time decision on Sunday. In the final injury report his status was listed as questionable. Nearly nine months after suffering a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee after taking a hit by P.J. Williams in the Week 15 loss to the Saints, Godwin could potentially return to the field. Prior to the injury, Godwin had become Tom Brady's go-to target over the middle of the field, culminating in 98 receptions for 1,103 yards (team-high) and five touchdowns. Godwin, the team's YAC-threat, elevates the Buccaneers' offensive onslaught with sensational contested catches and a lethal release off the line of scrimmage. Availability down the stretch of the 17-game regular season is of the utmost importance - a point stressed by Godwin on Thursday.