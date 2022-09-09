Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In Case You Missed It: September 9, 2022

Top news from the Buccaneers’ previous week ahead of Week One vs. the Dallas Cowboys

Sep 09, 2022 at 04:00 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

210909_MM_Cowboys_Bucs_3978

Chris Godwin's Status

After not participating in practice on Thursday, Chris Godwin returned to practice on Friday. As the Buccaneers prepare for the Dallas Cowboys in the season opener, Godwin sported a non-contact jersey on Friday but did wear a knee brace. On Friday, Head Coach Todd Bowles reiterated to local media that Godwin will be a game-time decision on Sunday. In the final injury report his status was listed as questionable. Nearly nine months after suffering a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee after taking a hit by P.J. Williams in the Week 15 loss to the Saints, Godwin could potentially return to the field. Prior to the injury, Godwin had become Tom Brady's go-to target over the middle of the field, culminating in 98 receptions for 1,103 yards (team-high) and five touchdowns. Godwin, the team's YAC-threat, elevates the Buccaneers' offensive onslaught with sensational contested catches and a lethal release off the line of scrimmage. Availability down the stretch of the 17-game regular season is of the utmost importance - a point stressed by Godwin on Thursday.

"I think it's just trying to be as smart as possible," Godwin stated. "Obviously, the competitor in me wants to go as soon as I can, but just understanding that I wasn't there for the end of the season last year, that stuff really gets to me. So it's about trying to be as smart as I can and trying to make the best decision, not only for myself but what I feel is going to help the team the most down the line, down the stretch."

Tom Brady Has a New Show!

Need life advice? Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's got you covered.

Top Stories of the Week:

Top Photo Galleries of the Week:

View the Bucs 2022 Roster in Photos 

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 53-man roster.

Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett
1 / 53

Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Running Back Giovani Bernard
2 / 53

Running Back Giovani Bernard

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback Tom Brady
3 / 53

Quarterback Tom Brady

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tight End Cameron Brate
4 / 53

Tight End Cameron Brate

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt
5 / 53

Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Punter Jake Camarda
6 / 53

Punter Jake Camarda

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden
7 / 53

Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Inside Linebacker Lavonte David
8 / 53

Inside Linebacker Lavonte David

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cornerback Carlton Davis III
9 / 53

Cornerback Carlton Davis III

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cornerback Jamel Dean
10 / 53

Cornerback Jamel Dean

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cornerback Dee Delaney
11 / 53

Cornerback Dee Delaney

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Safety Mike Edwards
12 / 53

Safety Mike Edwards

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wide Receiver Mike Evans
13 / 53

Wide Receiver Mike Evans

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi
14 / 53

Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Running Back Leonard Fournette
15 / 53

Running Back Leonard Fournette

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback Blaine Gabbert
16 / 53

Quarterback Blaine Gabbert

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wide Receiver Russell Gage
17 / 53

Wide Receiver Russell Gage

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Guard Luke Goedeke
18 / 53

Guard Luke Goedeke

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Defensive Lineman William Gholston
19 / 53

Defensive Lineman William Gholston

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wide Receiver Chris Godwin
20 / 53

Wide Receiver Chris Godwin

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey
21 / 53

Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Defensive Lineman Logan Hall
22 / 53

Defensive Lineman Logan Hall

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Defensive Lineman Akiem Hicks
23 / 53

Defensive Lineman Akiem Hicks

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Offensive Lineman Fred Johnson
24 / 53

Offensive Lineman Fred Johnson

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wide Receiver Julio Jones
25 / 53

Wide Receiver Julio Jones

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tight End Ko Kieft
26 / 53

Tight End Ko Kieft

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Guard Nick Leverett
27 / 53

Guard Nick Leverett

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Guard Shaq Mason
28 / 53

Guard Shaq Mason

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cornerback Zyon McCollum
29 / 53

Cornerback Zyon McCollum

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wide Receiver Scotty Miller
30 / 53

Wide Receiver Scotty Miller

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting
31 / 53

Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Outside Linebacker Carl Nassib
32 / 53

Outside Linebacker Carl Nassib

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Safety Keanu Neal
33 / 53

Safety Keanu Neal

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson
34 / 53

Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches
35 / 53

Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor
36 / 53

Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tight End Cade Otton
37 / 53

Tight End Cade Otton

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman
38 / 53

Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tight End Kyle Rudolph
39 / 53

Tight End Kyle Rudolph

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Safety Logan Ryan
40 / 53

Safety Logan Ryan

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith
41 / 53

Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kicker Ryan Succop
42 / 53

Kicker Ryan Succop

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback Kyle Trask
43 / 53

Quarterback Kyle Trask

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Long Snapper Zach Triner
44 / 53

Long Snapper Zach Triner

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
45 / 53

Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn
46 / 53

Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Defensive Tackle Vita Vea
47 / 53

Defensive Tackle Vita Vea

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tackle Brandon Walton
48 / 53

Tackle Brandon Walton

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Offensive Tackle Josh Wells
49 / 53

Offensive Tackle Josh Wells

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Inside Linebacker Devin White
50 / 53

Inside Linebacker Devin White

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Running Back Rachaad White
51 / 53

Running Back Rachaad White

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Safety Antoine Winfield Jr.
52 / 53

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tackle Tristan Wirfs
53 / 53

Tackle Tristan Wirfs

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Top Pictures from Bucs Practice, Sept. 8 | Cowboys Week

View some of the top photos from Buccaneers Week 1 practice at the AdventHealth Training Center.

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Helmet during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Helmet during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Cornerback Anthony Chesley #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Cornerback Anthony Chesley #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #6 of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #6 of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #6 of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #6 of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 and Wide Receiver Julio Jones #6 of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 and Wide Receiver Julio Jones #6 of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Genard Avery #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Genard Avery #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Guard John Molchon #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Guard John Molchon #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65 and Defensive Lineman Akiem Hicks #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65 and Defensive Lineman Akiem Hicks #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #6, Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich, and Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #6, Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich, and Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #6 of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #6 of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Punter Jake Camarda #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Punter Jake Camarda #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Punter Jake Camarda #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Punter Jake Camarda #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Running Backs Coach Todd McNair of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Running Backs Coach Todd McNair of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Guard John Molchon #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Guard John Molchon #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Fred Johnson #74 and Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Fred Johnson #74 and Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Safety Keanu Neal #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Safety Keanu Neal #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 57

TAMPA, FL - September 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Top Pictures from Bucs Practice, Sept. 7 | Cowboys Week

View some of the top photos from Buccaneers Week 1 practice at the AdventHealth Training Center.

TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 40

TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Guard Shaq Mason #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 40

TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Guard Shaq Mason #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Cornerback Don Gardner #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 40

TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Cornerback Don Gardner #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 40

TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 40

TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65 and Guard John Molchon #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 40

TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65 and Guard John Molchon #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72, Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 and Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 40

TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72, Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 and Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Fred Johnson #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 40

TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Fred Johnson #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 40

TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 40

TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Kenny Young #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 40

TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Kenny Young #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Safety Logan Ryan #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 40

TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Safety Logan Ryan #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 and Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 40

TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 and Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 and Cornerback Anthony Chesley #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 40

TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 and Cornerback Anthony Chesley #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 40

TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 40

TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Kenny Young #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 40

TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Kenny Young #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 40

TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 40

TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 40

TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 40

TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Kenny Young #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 40

TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Kenny Young #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 40

TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Running Backs Coach Todd McNair of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 40

TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Running Backs Coach Todd McNair of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 40

TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Genard Avery #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 40

TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Genard Avery #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 40

TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver and Wide Receiver Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 40

TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver and Wide Receiver Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 40

TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 40

TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 40

TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 40

TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 40

TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Carl Nassib #94 and Outside Linebackers Coach Bob Sanders of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 40

TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Carl Nassib #94 and Outside Linebackers Coach Bob Sanders of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 40

TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 40

TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Tight End Kyle Rudolph #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 40

TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Tight End Kyle Rudolph #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Running Back Patrick Laird #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 40

TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Running Back Patrick Laird #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 40

TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 40

TAMPA, FL - September 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Top Videos of the Week:

Related Content

news

In Case You Missed It: September 2, 2022

Top news from the Buccaneers' previous week as the regular season looms, including additional roster moves and Logan Ryan's community initiative

news

In Case You Missed it: August 26, 2022

Top news from the Buccaneers' last week of training camp including Rachaad White's one-handed grab and Logan Ryan's canine initiative

news

In Case You Missed It: August 19, 2022

Top news from the Buccaneers' previous week during the preseason including joint practices with the Tennessee Titans and the re-signing of Carl Nassib

news

In Case You Missed It: August 12, 2022

Top news from the Buccaneers' previous week during training camp including joint practices with the Miami Dolphins

news

In Case You Missed It: August 5, 2022

Top news from the Buccaneers' previous week during training camp including the return of Chris Godwin and community outreach initiatives

news

In Case You Missed It: July 30, 2022

Top news from the Buccaneers' previous week during training camp including the addition of wide receiver Julio Jones and tight end Kyle Rudolph

news

In Case You Missed It: July 22, 2022

Top news from the Buccaneers' previous week during the bustling offseason as training camp approaches including notable dates and Madden 23 ratings

news

In Case You Missed It: July 15, 2022

Top news from the Buccaneers' previous week during the bustling offseason as training camp approaches.

news

In Case You Missed It: July 1, 2022

Top news from the Buccaneers' previous week during the bustling offseason.

news

In Case You Missed It: June 24, 2022

Top news from the Buccaneers' previous week during the bustling offseason.

news

In Case You Missed It: June 17, 2022

Following the conclusion of mandatory minicamp, Tampa Bay Buccaneer players shift their focus to off-the-field initiatives.

Advertising