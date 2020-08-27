Jaydon Mickens: 'Full-Speed but Sound'

There's much more than that. Mickens described the differences between being a "contain" player and a "fill" player in kickoff coverage; how the way that a blocker tries to turn you tips you off to where the return is going; as a receiver knowing how to adjust when what looks like man coverage suddenly shifts to Cover Two. Mickens came into the league as an undrafted free agent with the Raiders in 2016 after a fantastic college career at Washington. He has spent times on practice squads in Oakland and Jacksonville, been to training camps with those teams and Carolina and drawn regular-season action with the Jags and Bucs. He held the punt return job in Jacksonville for a good portion of the 2017-18 seasons, averaging 8.9 yards per runback and taking one all the way to the house.

Mickens believes that experience gives him an edge over some players who are still learning the nuances of the game. Arians and the Bucs obviously appreciate that experience as well, especially in a job like punt returner where very good or very bad things can happen quickly.

"When you're back there, is the wind blowing?" said Mickens, ticking off some of the things he thinks about when waiting to field a kick. "How far is the punter going to kick the ball? Is it 45 net or is it 50 net? Is he a right-footed punter? The ball's going to fall to my left. Is he a left-footed punter? The ball's going to fall to my right. There are a lot of different things and variations you have to be accountable for. And then at the end of the day you're a football player."

On Thursday, the 5-11, 170-pound Mickens said that his skills have often been overlooked, particularly as a receiver. It's hard to imagine that the word of his waiver just before camp felt like anything to him but another example of that. But he stayed ready for another opportunity and it came quickly, and now it could pay off with a regular-season job. He couldn't do anything about being cut in July, but he can make the most of these days in August and September.

"What I can control is what I can control at the end of the day," he said. "Each day in training camp when we go out there, that next play is what I can control. Big play. Not dropping the ball. Running your precise routes. Catching every punt. Catching everything thrown my way. If I'm not getting the ball, I'm open. On special teams, they see me running down there hard, they see my leverage, my fits.