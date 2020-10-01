Bucs Clean Up NFL Monthly Defensive Awards & What Winning Means to Tom Brady| Carmen Catches Up

-Lavonte David got recognition. Do not pass go, do not collect $200. Insert The Office "It's happening!'.gif. For the first time in David's nine-year career, he won NFC Defensive Player of the Month.

What was wild about the whole thing is even I got a little surprised. David had just been his regular, productive, consistent self. Well, I proved my own point that the veteran inside linebacker is a victim of his own consistency. It turns out after looking at his stats, David registered 24 tackles, two tackles for loss, a quarterback hit, an interception, two passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. In three games. He is now the only player in the NFL this season who has already recorded 20 or more tackles with at least one interception, pass defensed, forced fumble, fumble recovery, tackle for loss and quarterback hit. The seven-time team captain wouldn't even take credit, either.

"The thing that has enabled me is just the confidence that I have in the guys that are out there with me. Understanding and knowing everybody's going to be where they're supposed to be and everybody's going to play with an intensity level that helps me level my play. That was the main thing these first couple of games defensively."

Oh captain, my captain.

-David wasn't alone in the monthly accolades, either. Nope. Safety sensation Antoine Winfield Jr. was named the NFC Defensive Rookie of the Month, too. But I think we all saw that coming. Winfield Jr. has taken the NFL rookie conversation by storm, gaining recognition across the league for the big plays he makes and how often he's around the ball. So far this season he's recorded 23 tackles, two sacks, three quarterback hits, one tackle for loss, two passes defensed and a forced fumble. In his first three NFL games ever. That's nuts. He's currently second in sacks among rookies, tied for second in tackles among rookies and tied for first in forced fumbles among rookies. And the Buccaneers got him in the second round. Think about that.

-Though David deflected on his individual success, he spoke highly of the defense as a whole and the success they've seen *so far. He attributes it mostly to being more comfortable in the system and understanding the expectations from Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles.