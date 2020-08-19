Mike Evans Focusing on the Little Things

"Mike has a lot of respect for Tom, so I think Tom's going to help him push through things and compete at the highest level," Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver said. "I think that's the number one thing that will help Mike. Then, just the little things. That's really the thing I've been stressing with Mike all offseason. Getting in at the right depths, being in the right catch-reception area, using the right technique. I think those are the things Mike is focusing on. Obviously, he's got to do those things on his own, but playing with a guy like Tom I think does help just from a motivational standpoint when you're playing with a quarterback of his caliber."

"When it comes to routes, he's very detailed in how he wants us to run certain routes to protect the throw," Evans said of Brady.

In turn, Evans pays it forward to the other receivers in the room. It may be Evans and Chris Godwin as the runaway starters after they combined for over 2,500 yards and 17 touchdowns last season, but the position group is made up of a ton of young, developing talent. It's talent that can be molded and helped by guys like Evans and Godwin. And they're guys that Evans himself gushed about on Tuesday. See, Evans notices the little things not only in himself, but in those around him.