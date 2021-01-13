Mike Evans: Saints is Bucs Biggest Rivalry | Carmen Catches Up

On the other side of the ball, the Bucs will be ready, too. Though defensively, they've done well against New Orleans' major playmakers. Consider that they held Alvin Kamara to 16 yards on 12 carries and just 67 total scrimmage yards in Week One. The second time around, Kamara was held to just 49 scrimmage yards. Wide receiver Michael Thomas was held to a career-low 17 yards on three receptions in Week One then just 51 yards on five receptions in Week Nine. It'll be up to the defense to continue that trend and figure out a way to stop quarterback Drew Brees from willing his team to a win.

"I think we've got to let our guys just be [themselves]," said inside linebacker Devin White about the defense, who will return for Sunday's game after missing the previous two due to being on the reserve/COVID-19 list. "We can't overdo anything and we can't get out of our means. We've got Jason Pierre-Paul and we've got Shaq [Barrett], so we've got to let those guys get after him because that's what they do [and] that's what we pay them to do. We need to let them do it. We've got to stay sound in the front with our two tackles without letting them push the pocket and let the outside guys do what they've got to do. I think the thing that [can] throw Drew Brees of is we've just got to be physical with the receivers, tight ends and the running backs. Don't let them play pitch and catch – I think that will be the biggest 'it factor' for us. If we come out physical and we get our hands on those guys, I think we'll do a great job."