The NFL Will Operate Under 'Intensive Protocols' Going Forward & Where the Bucs Stand According to Lavonte David | Carmen Catches Up

-The NFL is placing all 32 teams under the COVID-19 Intensive Protocol with the holidays coming up and the number of cases continuing to rise across the country. Beginning Saturday, there will be no in-person meetings unless they can be conducted outdoors or indoors as part of an approved plan. All players and coaches must have a negative test result prior to entering the building each day in addition to having PCR testing also done daily. Masks must be worn at all times inside facilities, including the practice field, by all personnel and meals must be in a grab-and-go style format.

The intensive protocol also prohibits in-person gatherings away from the facility, which is especially relevant with the holidays coming up. The protocol isn't new for most teams. Twenty-eight of the 32 teams have already been placed in it for a period of time since it was introduced October 1.

"According to the NFL, clubs that were in the intensive protocol had more than a 50 percent reduction in overall close contacts with other people at the facility, compared to teams that were not in the intensive protocols," wrote NFL.com's Judy Battista. "That mitigates the risk of virus spread, even if individuals at the team test positive. The NFL also said there have been more than 20 cases of positives tests while teams are in intensive protocols that did not have any high risk close contacts."

-The Buccaneers are coming off a 46-23 win over the Carolina Panthers, sweeping the season series in the process. The offense totaled 544 yards, 210 of which came on the ground. It was in large part due to third-year running back Ronald Jones, who had a career-high 192 yards on the ground along with a 98-yard touchdown run. It marked his fourth 100-yard game this season as he continues to thrive within the Bucs' offensive system.