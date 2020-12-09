Gronk Stats That Might Surprise You & a Familiar and Familial Game for Antoine Winfield Jr. | Carmen Catches Up

Make no mistake, the numbers are still great. Gronkowski may not be on pace for 1,000 yards like he's done four other times in his career, or for double-digit touchdowns like he's done five times in his career but show of hands who knew that Gronkowski is currently third among NFC tight ends in receiving yards this season with 505? That's good for a top 10 ranking league-wide while also ranking in the top 10 for receiving touchdowns among NFL tight ends with four.

"I think it's gotten better over the last four or five games [and] I think that's good," tight ends coach Rick Christophel said of Gronkowski's progress. "I like some of the things they've done in the running game – [it is] important that we get the ball down field on the run game. For us to get the ball, it goes back to all the weapons we've got. You've got Mike Evans, you've got Chris Godwin, you've got A.B. (Antonio Brown), obviously, you've got Scotty Miller – there's only one ball and somebody's got to get the ball. We've been very fortunate to be in some of those one-on-one situations and some different situations where Tom [Brady] recognizes it and gets them the ball. We've been fortunate enough to make the plays and you create trust with the quarterback when you make those plays, so you get more chances. As long as you keep getting those opportunities and you make the most of them, you'll keep getting those targets."