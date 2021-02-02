Ryan Succop Caps 'Amazing Year' Against Former Team in the Super Bowl

By this point, 2020 was going badly for a lot of people thanks to the rising COVID-19 pandemic. In practical terms for Succop that meant closed gyms just as he lost his access to the Titans' facilities. Fortunately, his friend, teammate and close neighbor, former Buccaneers tight end Luck Stocker, let him use the gym in his house. Still nobody in the NFL called until the Bucs reached out with a visit and tryout at the very end of August. Tampa Bay was concerned about the inconsistent kicking of second-year man Matt Gay and wanted to bring in a proven veteran to compete. Succop officially signed with Tampa Bay on September 1 and won the job over the course of just a handful of practices.

"It's something where I think it's helped mature me as a person," said Succop of his 2019-21 journey. "I think I've grown in my faith through that and it's been amazing just to see how the Lord has healed me and has brought me to a great situation here in Tampa and allowed me to work with a lot of great teammates and a lot of great coaches. To have an opportunity to be here is something I'm very grateful for."

The Bucs wanted consistency and they got it. Succop made 28 of his 31 field goal attempts for a success rate of 90.3% that ranks as the second-best of his 12 NFL seasons and the second-best ever by a Buccaneers kicker. At one point from Weeks Four through 15 he made 21 in a row, nearly breaking another Tampa Bay record. In the playoffs, he is eight-for-eight so far, and if you add his regular season and postseason totals together he is 36 of 39 for a 92.3% success rate that nearly matches Connor Barth's 2011 team record of 92.9%.

"He's a true professional," said Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong. "You can't ask for more. He's committed, he's a true pro, he brings all the other guys along with him and it's not with his mouth, it's by demonstration. He's a true leader. He's a serious guy, takes his profession very seriously. He's a pleasure because he's the same guy every day, a true pro. Really a pleasure to be around."

As the last pick in the 2009 draft, Succop got the honorary title of "Mr. Irrelevant," but he's far from that now as he prepares to take the NFL's biggest stage. In fact, he proved rather quickly that his draft-night title wasn't actually going to apply to his career. He won the Chiefs' job as a rookie and made 25 of his 29 field goal tries, tying the NFL's rookie record with a success rate of 86.2%. He would play five seasons in Kansas City and make 81.0% of his field goals before being supplanted by Santos. He also made all three of his field goal tries for the Chiefs in the 2013 playoffs and remains a perfect 12-for-12 in his postseason career. That his first shot at the Super Bowl not only comes at the end of a year that started out in difficult fashion in Tennessee but is against his first team makes the moment even more special.

"It's a tremendous honor to play in the Super Bowl," said Succop. "That's something that you dream about ever since you start playing football. I'm very, very thankful for that opportunity. It will be neat to play against my former team; I still have some friends on that team that I'm close with and I still know some of the coaches. I had a great experience in Kansas City. I had a great first five years of my career there, I'm very thankful for that time and it will be good to see some of those guys.