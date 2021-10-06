Secondary Injury Updates & How the Bucs' Defense Helped Richard Sherman in His First Start | Carmen Catches Up

-Davis going down in the game when the Bucs were already without Dean and Murphy-Bunting meant a newcomer got a lot more work than he bargained for against the Patriots. Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman signed with the team on Wednesday and joked that he spent more time on airplanes this past week than actually on the practice field. Considering he made the trip from his home in Seattle to Tampa and then flew with the team to New England and back, he may not be exaggerating. Sherman knew he'd be dressing by 'Friday or Saturday' with the potential to start, he said today, but didn't know he'd be starting for sure until Saturday night. And as far as playing the entire game, taking just one snap off, Sherman didn't realize he'd be out there without any sort of rotation until the second half of the game itself.

"T.B. (Todd Bowles) has a lot of variety in his packages and what he likes out of his corners, corners over and the movement of the disguises and things like that," Sherman said. "It did take a second. It took a lot of hours of just going back and forth. A lot of questions that may have been dumb for other guys to ask, but I didn't know. Even throughout the process of the week, there would be checks. It's just human nature to assume [we all knew what's going on] because we're in the season. It's not like you're doing installs anymore. They'd be like, 'Oh yeah, we just make this check, this check and this check.' I'd be like, 'Hey, uh, what does that mean exactly? So, I've got him? Okay, perfect. Sorry.' It was just a lot of extra time. Shout out to Kevin Ross, the corners coach – he did a great job taking his time and explaining things. Shout out to the safeties 'Twon' (Antoine Winfield Jr.) and 'J.White' (Jordan Whitehead) and Mike [Edwards] – they made sure they signaled throughout the game and communicated. The linebackers – Devin [White] and Lavonte [David] – they did a great job of communicating. It was comfortable out there. It wasn't like you're like panicked. I felt like I could look around, meet eyes with someone and they'd be like, 'Hey, we're in this,' and we'd deal with it."