Shaq's Homecoming Game Earns Him an Award & Mike Evans in the Red Zone | Carmen Catches Up

That should be what the Chargers end up doing as they come to visit Tampa Bay this weekend. With Wednesday practice comes a shift in focus to the next week's opponent and Evans is locked in with the rest of his teammates on continuing to improve. That starts by beating Los Angeles.

"Better execution this week," Evans said about the key to the game. "I feel like we've been improving each week, [but] this week we need to put it all together, play the full game out and convert on third down. That's going to be huge for us. Last week I think we converted about 50 percent [on third down] – it should have been around 80 percent. On some of the throws I had a drop [and] there's a couple other plays in there. We can't have these pre-snap penalties or the holding calls [that are] killing our drives. We just have to be better in that aspect and be better on third down and I like our chances."