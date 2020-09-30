Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Shaq's Homecoming Game Earns Him an Award & Mike Evans in the Red Zone | Carmen Catches Up

The Buccaneers’ outside linebacker had quite the homecoming in Denver, earning him Defensive Player of the Week honors. Plus, the Bucs talk about just how good Mike Evans is… especially in the red zone.

Sep 30, 2020 at 07:11 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

CCU-9.30

-Outside linebacker Shaq Barrett won NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his game against his former team in Denver. During the game, Barrett recorded two sacks, one of which was in the end zone, thereby registering a safety. He also led the team with three tackles for loss. It was a homecoming fit for a king… a sack king. Get it?

It was the second time Barrett won the award, which puts him in elite company within the Buccaneer record books. Thanks to Communications Coordinator and Stat Looker Upper Extraordinaire Andrew Holman for pointing this out: other Buccaneers to have won DPOTW multiple times include Hall of Famers Derrick Brooks and Warren Sapp along with All-Pros Ronde Barber, Lavonte David, Hardy Nickerson and Simeon Rice.

-The Buccaneer offense has been concentrating on the red zone in practice and it's starting to show as the team gets more comfortable with each passing week. And though there has been an emphasis on it this year, that's nothing new. In fact, in 2019, the Bucs were fourth in red zone touchdown percentage. And they're looking to carry that over to this season.

"I think it's just been better execution," said Arians on Wednesday. "We practice it as much as we ever have and put as much emphasis as we always do because most games come down to four points or less, and that's a touchdown versus a field goal. We put a ton of emphasis in practice and practice it a lot."

And one of the reasons the Bucs are so good at scoring touchdowns inside the 20? Wide receiver Mike Evans, who had two goal-line touchdowns just this past weekend. Quarterback Tom Brady said after the game what a huge red-area threat Evans is, while also acknowledging he needs to get him the ball more at other positions on the field. Brady isn't the only one that knows how good Evans is, though. Ask a corner who had to go up against him all of training camp.

"Mike is one of the most unstoppable receivers in our league right now, in my opinion," said cornerback Carlton Davis. "There are a couple ways you could play him, but [there] would definitely have to be a double down there on Mike, especially in the red zone area. He's just that much of a threat, obviously. It's pretty hard to stop him because he's one of those receivers that can run any route in the route tree, score and do it easily. You would have to depend on coverage to kind of help you out there."

That should be what the Chargers end up doing as they come to visit Tampa Bay this weekend. With Wednesday practice comes a shift in focus to the next week's opponent and Evans is locked in with the rest of his teammates on continuing to improve. That starts by beating Los Angeles.

"Better execution this week," Evans said about the key to the game. "I feel like we've been improving each week, [but] this week we need to put it all together, play the full game out and convert on third down. That's going to be huge for us. Last week I think we converted about 50 percent [on third down] – it should have been around 80 percent. On some of the throws I had a drop [and] there's a couple other plays in there. We can't have these pre-snap penalties or the holding calls [that are] killing our drives. We just have to be better in that aspect and be better on third down and I like our chances."

Tampa Bay has already come quite a ways from Week One in New Orleans. You can see the offense really starting to click more and more each week. The defense – well they're pretty much already in midseason form.

"I think we've had a lot of improvements so far from Week 1 to Week 3," said tight end O.J. Howard, speaking about the offense. "Just little things as far as being on the same page on certain concepts or versus certain coverages. There's still a lot of things out there we can improve on to get it all down pat and make it flow as smooth as we really want it to. There definitely has been improvement and that just comes from film study and just finally playing together. It was our third time, so I think as the season goes on, we're just going to get more comfortable."

Bucs Tweet of the Day:

Related Content

news

RoJo Has Angriest Run of the Week & Todd Bowles' Complementary Defense | Carmen Catches Up

Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt goes on a rant about running back Ronald Jones' second quarter run that set up the Bucs' third touchdown in Denver and gives some much-deserved credit to the offensive line. Plus, what makes Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles such a defensive mastermind according to his players.
news

Women of Red 'Football is Back' Event and More Tommy & Gronky | Carmen Catches Up

The Buccaneers held their Women of Red season kickoff event virtually on Wednesday Night and we've got a very funny (and punny) new episode of "Tommy and Gronky."
news

Winning the Turnover Battle & Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are Full Go | Carmen Catches Up

Members of the Buccaneer defense talked emphasizing turnovers and quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen is looking forward to seeing Tampa Bay's two Pro Bowl wide receivers get a full week of preparation in together. Plus, would you let any of these guys date your sister?
news

Bucs Winfield Up for Rookie of the Week & Improvement in the Trenches | Carmen Catches Up

Rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is up for Rookie of the Week after his 11-tackle performance on Sunday and Ndamukong Suh, Ali Marpet talk about improvements on both sides on the line. 
news

NFL.com's Warning About Tom Brady Hot Takes & What We Learned after Week One | Carmen Catches Up

NFL.com's Cynthia Frelund crunched the numbers and they suggest quarterback Tom Brady's performance in Sunday's season opener was more of an anomaly. Plus, hear from Brady himself along with Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich, Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles and wide receiver Mike Evans. 
news

Defensive Confidence & Offensive Optimism | Carmen Catches Up

The Bucs' defense got off to a fast start in their season opener and with the talent on the offensive side of the ball, players are confident they'll get any mistakes cleaned up as the season progresses.
news

What Familiar Faces Mean for the Bucs and Saints | Carmen Catches Up

It may be Week One, but there is some familiarity already between these two teams that may make it difficult on both sidelines come gameday.
news

Big Easy Not Being Taken Lightly by Bucs | Carmen Catches Up

The 2020 season begins in the Bayou and the Buccaneers know there's a good team waiting for them there.
news

Oh Captain, My Captain & the Uphill Battle for the NFC South | Carmen Catches Up

The Buccaneers voted on their captains, which were announced Tuesday, Leonard Fournette joins the running back room and the battle for the NFC South. 
news

Arians: 'You Have Everything You Need Here' | Carmen Catches Up

Head Coach Bruce Arians is 'all-in' with guys like Devin White, Shaq Barrett and Inside Linebackers Coach Mike Caldwell, who all spoke to the media on Thursday.
news

Defensive Creativity in 2020 & JPP's Excitement | Carmen Catches Up

We got to talk mostly about the secondary today during media availability and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul asks, "What do YOU think?"

Advertising