Shaq Signs, Lavonte David is Top Two & Antoine Winfield Jr. Lands on Pro Bowl Watch List | Carmen Catches Up

-NFL.com's Marc Sessler predicted first-time Pro Bowlers from each team and he went with a first-year player for the Bucs. Rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was taken in the second round out of the University of Minnesota after a stellar senior season that saw him tie the single-season school record with seven interceptions. A ball hawking safety, he can play slot corner or occupy either safety spot, making him the kind of versatile safety a system like Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles needs. Though getting acclimated in an unconventional offseason like the current one may be a hurdle, he's got resources to help him get up to speed right at home.

"The vast majority of Tampa's starry offensive parts have already made the Pro Bowl," wrote Sessler. "If we can tear ourselves away from Tom Brady and friends for just a second, I present to you the case of Antoine Winfield Jr. His 5-foot-9 frame and notable injury history are talking points, but so are his unteachable instincts, closing speed, versatility and NFL bloodline."

Winfield's father, Antoine Winfield Sr., was a 14-year NFL veteran who made the Pro Bowl three times in his own career. Having him as a resource will hopefully make Jr.'s transition to the pros that much smoother and allow him to make an all-star impact in his rookie season.