Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Wednesday, Jul 15, 2020 03:34 PM

Shaq Signs, Lavonte David is Top Two & Antoine Winfield Jr. Lands on Pro Bowl Watch List | Carmen Catches Up

OLB Shaq Barrett signed his franchise tender while ESPN ranked its Top 10 inside linebackers going into 2020 and David is top two while newcomer Antoine Winfield Jr. was tapped as a potential Pro Bowler. Plus, more Madden ratings have been revealed.

headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

CCU-7.15

-OLB Shaq Barrett is now officially a Buccaneer through the 2021 season as he signed his franchise tag tender on Wednesday. Barrett had until July 15 to reach a long-term deal or sign the tag to play on the tag for a year. It comes as no surprise with Barrett repeatedly saying he wanted to remain in Tampa and would play on the tag should the two sides not get a long-term contract figured out in time.

The tag offer was extended on March 16 following a 2019 season that saw Barrett lead the league and break a Buccaneers' single-season record with 19.5 sacks in 16 games. Barrett had nine in the first four games, tying a league record for that span, to start his first year with the Buccaneers out with a bang.

-Inside linebacker Lavonte David is top two and he's er… well, two. It's not ideal, but  ESPN ranked the top 10 inside linebackers according to a poll of more than 50 players, coaches and NFL executives heading into the 2020 season and David finished second behind only Bobby Wagner. He's not two in my opinion, and some others' too, but at this point we'll take it.

"David landed at the No. 2 spot without flash but with ultimate respect," wrote Jeremy Fowler. "All but one voter kept him inside the top six.

'Criminally underrated,' one veteran NFL linebacker said. 'Doesn't get the recognition but so smooth as a player. Everything he does is right.'

The Bucs view him as a cornerstone despite their influx of talent on both sides of the ball. He made plays through the down years, and will get more shine in the Bucs' renewed playoff push with Tom Brady.

No stat category is left unfilled with David: 45 passes defended, 21 forced fumbles, 11 interceptions, 22.5 sacks, 52 quarterback hits and 116 tackles for loss since 2012."

He outpaces Wagner in all but two major categories with them both coming into the league at the same time, yet David has been to five less Pro Bowls and received four less All-Pro nods than Wagner.

Make it make sense.

-NFL.com's Marc Sessler predicted first-time Pro Bowlers from each team and he went with a first-year player for the Bucs. Rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was taken in the second round out of the University of Minnesota after a stellar senior season that saw him tie the single-season school record with seven interceptions. A ball hawking safety, he can play slot corner or occupy either safety spot, making him the kind of versatile safety a system like Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles needs. Though getting acclimated in an unconventional offseason like the current one may be a hurdle, he's got resources to help him get up to speed right at home.

"The vast majority of Tampa's starry offensive parts have already made the Pro Bowl," wrote Sessler. "If we can tear ourselves away from Tom Brady and friends for just a second, I present to you the case of Antoine Winfield Jr. His 5-foot-9 frame and notable injury history are talking points, but so are his unteachable instincts, closing speed, versatility and NFL bloodline."

Winfield's father, Antoine Winfield Sr., was a 14-year NFL veteran who made the Pro Bowl three times in his own career. Having him as a resource will hopefully make Jr.'s transition to the pros that much smoother and allow him to make an all-star impact in his rookie season.

-Madden 21 released more rankings. And while I'm excited that both Vita Vea and Ndamukong Suh are in the Top 10 for strength with a 97 OVR each, can someone please tell me why Shaq Barrett doesn't make this list??

Related Content

Get Ready for the Shaq Barrett Takeover on NFL Network & See Where ESPN Has the Bucs Offense Rated Going into 2020 | Carmen Catches Up
news

Get Ready for the Shaq Barrett Takeover on NFL Network & See Where ESPN Has the Bucs Offense Rated Going into 2020 | Carmen Catches Up

Bucs OLB Shaq Barrett is taking over NFL Network programming on Tuesday starting at 4 p.m. and we have offensive weaponry rankings along with top quarterback ratings in Madden 21 to talk about. 
The NFC South Has the League's Best Receivers & Tom Brady Was Named a Top 10 QB | Carmen Catches Up
news

The NFC South Has the League's Best Receivers & Tom Brady Was Named a Top 10 QB | Carmen Catches Up

Are either of those things a surprise, though? Plus, wide receiver Chris Godwin plays 'tooth fairy' for children in the Bay area.
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) holds onto the ball against Penn State cornerback Keaton Ellis (2) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
news

Two New Bucs Named to Big Ten All-Decade Team & Bucs Press Box Gets Top-Tier Recognition | Carmen Catches Up

Two of the Bucs' 2020 draft picks made the Big Ten All-Decade Team – and they're both from the same school. See if you can name them before you read on.
Bruce Arians, Byron Leftwich and Harold Goodwin Participate in Coaching Summit & Where to Get Your Gronk Burger | Carmen Catches Up
news

Bruce Arians, Byron Leftwich and Harold Goodwin Participate in Coaching Summit & Where to Get Your Gronk Burger | Carmen Catches Up

Three prominent Buccaneers coaches took part in the NFL and Black College Football Hall of Fame's Quarterback Coaching Summit on Monday and Tuesday. Plus, eat like Gronk right here in Tampa.
Bucs Wide Receiver Named Top Five and a PSA from Bruce Arians | Carmen Catches Up
news

Bucs Wide Receiver Named Top Five and a PSA from Bruce Arians | Carmen Catches Up

Which Bucs wide receiver made Bucky Brooks' top five list? Also find out where tight end Rob Gronkowski ranks among league tight ends and get a public service announcement from BA himself.
Bruce Arians Addresses Social Injustice, Bucs Players Take to Social Media for Black Lives Matter Movement | Carmen Catches Up
news

Bruce Arians Addresses Social Injustice, Bucs Players Take to Social Media for Black Lives Matter Movement | Carmen Catches Up

Bucs Head Coach Bruce Arians addressed the media in a Zoom conference call on Thursday to talk about social injustice as players took to their own social platforms to make their voices heard.
Bruce Arians Talks Tom Brady with Joe Maddon and is the Favorite for AP Coach of the Year | Carmen Catches Up
news

Bruce Arians Talks Tom Brady with Joe Maddon and is the Favorite for AP Coach of the Year | Carmen Catches Up

Bucs Head Coach Bruce Arians sat down with Los Angeles Angels Manager Joe Maddon via videoconference to talk everything from coaching philosophy to Tom Brady. Arians is also the leading candidate to win AP Coach of the Year and Chris Godwin was named to yet another prestigious list.
An Inspirational Encounter Between Mike Evans & Lifelong Bucs Fan, Jason Licht on SportsCenter & Keeping Up with Gronk | Carmen Catches Up
news

An Inspirational Encounter Between Mike Evans & Lifelong Bucs Fan, Jason Licht on SportsCenter & Keeping Up with Gronk | Carmen Catches Up

Wide receiver Mike Evans surprised lifelong fan Marco Solis, who is currently battling cancer, with a video call this week and it's hard to say who left the call more inspired. General Manager Jason Licht also talked to Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter about the pairing of Head Coach Bruce Arians and Tom Brady. Plus, Rob Gronkowski is everywhere.
More Lavonte David Appreciation and Bucs Dominating Jersey Sales | Carmen Catches Up
news

More Lavonte David Appreciation and Bucs Dominating Jersey Sales | Carmen Catches Up

Lavonte David is getting love all across the league and there are a lot of people that will be walking around in Bucs jerseys this season.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hits off the 10th tee during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament at the Spyglass Hill golf course in Pebble Beach, Calif., Friday, Feb. 12, 2010. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
news

The Time Tom Brady & Michael Jordan Won a Golf Tournament, DJ Khaled's Advice to Gronk & the Bucs are Super Bowl Contenders | Carmen Catches Up

Tom Brady shared a clip of him and Michael Jordan winning a golf tournament together and we tracked down the full video. Plus, tight end Rob Gronkowski gets some advice from a fellow Florida resident and the Bucs have moved into the 'contender' column
Ronald Jones Putting in Work, Tom Brady Will Help Make Others Household Names | Carmen Catches Up
news

Ronald Jones Putting in Work, Tom Brady Will Help Make Others Household Names | Carmen Catches Up

The third-year running back is putting in some major offseason work and the spotlight that will shine on Brady this year will undoubtedly illuminate deserving others on the Bucs roster

Advertising