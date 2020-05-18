The Time Tom Brady & Michael Jordan Won a Golf Tournament, DJ Khaled's Advice to Gronk & the Bucs are Super Bowl Contenders | Carmen Catches Up

-If you pay attention to Instagram stories, more specifically, Tom Brady's Instagram stories, you would have noticed that the six-time Super Bowl champion posted his own tribute to another six-time champion. With the finale of ESPN's documentary "The Last Dance" airing on Sunday night, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady shared a brief video clip of both him and Michael Jordan, himself, being interviewed after winning a golf tournament. Turns out, it was Jordan's Celebrity Golf Invitational in 2006 and yep, there's more to the video than the few seconds Brady posted on social media.
There's a full highlight reel:
They beat out other teams like Charles Barkley with John Smoltz and Kenny Lofton with Flex Alexander. Gold medalist Mia Hamm and her partner Dan Jansen rounded out the top five, in fact. Lawrence Taylor and Dwight Freeney were also paired up, as were Maury Povich and the late Alan Thicke for the tournament in the Bahamas.
Brady, ever the deflector, attributed the pair's win to Jordan's 'chipping and putting,' during the trophy presentation but not before Jordan had already gotten in a small chirp. When asked if they wanted to bring home the trophy during the match itself, Jordan had responded, "We're used to it, we haven't really done anything other than that."
And Brady had only won three of his championships at that point.
"The Last Dance" is over and many on social media were talking about Brady being the subject of another similar documentary. Only, Brady isn't quite done writing his story yet.
-Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski helped make Senior Night special with guys like LeBron James, Da Baby and Chance the Rapper, among many others. Uninterrupted hosted a special virtual event hosted by James, where celebrities and sports figures gave their advice to the class of 2020. In turn, Gronk got some advice himself from none other than DJ Khaled. His major key as a fellow Florida resident? Don't jet ski at night.
-CBS Sports is touting the Bucs as one of eight Super Bowl contenders in 2020. Jason La Canfora divided the league up in five tiers based on their likelihood to take home the Lombardi after the 2020 season. Among the eight Tier I teams were the Bucs, after the additions of quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski this offseason.
The two high-profile players have brought a lot of excitement to Tampa Bay. But with the excitement comes expectations. Head Coach Bruce Arians hasn't been shy about them, either.
"I love it," Arians said recently about the growing 'hype' around the Bucs. "I love the expectations and the excitement that that brings. I think our players will enjoy it and as coaches you have to embrace it and get ready for it. I think our guys are going to be really, really excited about the season."
Players are busy getting ready for the season through virtual OTAs, currently. With the coronavirus pandemic, players and coaches are still not allowed in team facilities league-wide and have had to conduct all offseason training activities virtually. It's a challenge for a sport that is so hands-on but players like cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting have adjusted their routines accordingly. Murphy-Bunting said on a Zoom call last week that his typical day is spent working out on his own, starting with things like yoga and strength workouts provided to him by the strength and conditioning staff, as well as meeting with his position coach on Zoom.
It's not quite the same as in-person workouts would be with their teammates but for now, the excitement on social media that spans much further than the Tampa Bay area will have to do.
Bucs Tweet of the Day: