Monday, May 18, 2020 05:06 PM

The Time Tom Brady & Michael Jordan Won a Golf Tournament, DJ Khaled's Advice to Gronk & the Bucs are Super Bowl Contenders | Carmen Catches Up

Tom Brady shared a clip of him and Michael Jordan winning a golf tournament together and we tracked down the full video. Plus, tight end Rob Gronkowski gets some advice from a fellow Florida resident and the Bucs have moved into the 'contender' column

headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

CCU-5.18
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hits off the 10th tee during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament at the Spyglass Hill golf course in Pebble Beach, Calif., Friday, Feb. 12, 2010. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

-If you pay attention to Instagram stories, more specifically, Tom Brady's Instagram stories, you would have noticed that the six-time Super Bowl champion posted his own tribute to another six-time champion. With the finale of ESPN's documentary "The Last Dance" airing on Sunday night, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady shared a brief video clip of both him and Michael Jordan, himself, being interviewed after winning a golf tournament. Turns out, it was Jordan's Celebrity Golf Invitational in 2006 and yep, there's more to the video than the few seconds Brady posted on social media.

There's a full highlight reel:

They beat out other teams like Charles Barkley with John Smoltz and Kenny Lofton with Flex Alexander. Gold medalist Mia Hamm and her partner Dan Jansen rounded out the top five, in fact. Lawrence Taylor and Dwight Freeney were also paired up, as were Maury Povich and the late Alan Thicke for the tournament in the Bahamas.

Brady, ever the deflector, attributed the pair's win to Jordan's 'chipping and putting,' during the trophy presentation but not before Jordan had already gotten in a small chirp. When asked if they wanted to bring home the trophy during the match itself, Jordan had responded, "We're used to it, we haven't really done anything other than that."

And Brady had only won three of his championships at that point.

"The Last Dance" is over and many on social media were talking about Brady being the subject of another similar documentary. Only, Brady isn't quite done writing his story yet.

-Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski helped make Senior Night special with guys like LeBron James, Da Baby and Chance the Rapper, among many others. Uninterrupted hosted a special virtual event hosted by James, where celebrities and sports figures gave their advice to the class of 2020. In turn, Gronk got some advice himself from none other than DJ Khaled. His major key as a fellow Florida resident? Don't jet ski at night.

-CBS Sports is touting the Bucs as one of eight Super Bowl contenders in 2020. Jason La Canfora divided the league up in five tiers based on their likelihood to take home the Lombardi after the 2020 season. Among the eight Tier I teams were the Bucs, after the additions of quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski this offseason.

The two high-profile players have brought a lot of excitement to Tampa Bay. But with the excitement comes expectations. Head Coach Bruce Arians hasn't been shy about them, either.

"I love it," Arians said recently about the growing 'hype' around the Bucs. "I love the expectations and the excitement that that brings. I think our players will enjoy it and as coaches you have to embrace it and get ready for it. I think our guys are going to be really, really excited about the season."

Players are busy getting ready for the season through virtual OTAs, currently. With the coronavirus pandemic, players and coaches are still not allowed in team facilities league-wide and have had to conduct all offseason training activities virtually. It's a challenge for a sport that is so hands-on but players like cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting have adjusted their routines accordingly. Murphy-Bunting said on a Zoom call last week that his typical day is spent working out on his own, starting with things like yoga and strength workouts provided to him by the strength and conditioning staff, as well as meeting with his position coach on Zoom.

It's not quite the same as in-person workouts would be with their teammates but for now, the excitement on social media that spans much further than the Tampa Bay area will have to do.

Bucs Tweet of the Day:

Related Content

An Inspirational Encounter Between Mike Evans & Lifelong Bucs Fan, Jason Licht on SportsCenter & Keeping Up with Gronk | Carmen Catches Up
news

An Inspirational Encounter Between Mike Evans & Lifelong Bucs Fan, Jason Licht on SportsCenter & Keeping Up with Gronk | Carmen Catches Up

Wide receiver Mike Evans surprised lifelong fan Marco Solis, who is currently battling cancer, with a video call this week and it's hard to say who left the call more inspired. General Manager Jason Licht also talked to Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter about the pairing of Head Coach Bruce Arians and Tom Brady. Plus, Rob Gronkowski is everywhere.
More Lavonte David Appreciation and Bucs Dominating Jersey Sales | Carmen Catches Up
news

More Lavonte David Appreciation and Bucs Dominating Jersey Sales | Carmen Catches Up

Lavonte David is getting love all across the league and there are a lot of people that will be walking around in Bucs jerseys this season.
Ronald Jones Putting in Work, Tom Brady Will Help Make Others Household Names | Carmen Catches Up
news

Ronald Jones Putting in Work, Tom Brady Will Help Make Others Household Names | Carmen Catches Up

The third-year running back is putting in some major offseason work and the spotlight that will shine on Brady this year will undoubtedly illuminate deserving others on the Bucs roster
Chris Godwin Needs Your Help & Mike Evans is Excited for Tampa Bay | Carmen Catches Up
news

Chris Godwin Needs Your Help & Mike Evans is Excited for Tampa Bay | Carmen Catches Up

Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin needs your help in sharing stories of 'unsung heroes' during the Coronavirus crisis and wide receiver Mike Evans is excited for what Tom Brady means for him and Bucs fans in the Bay.
Is the Bucs' 2020 Offense Too Stacked? And Could Bruce Arians Be the Next WWE 24/7 Champ? | Carmen Catches Up
news

Is the Bucs' 2020 Offense Too Stacked? And Could Bruce Arians Be the Next WWE 24/7 Champ? | Carmen Catches Up

We examine if the Bucs' offense has too many weapons after NFL Research did some digging. Plus, what Gronk has to say about retaining his 24/7 WWE title.
Did You Just Make a Plan to Make a Plan? What We Know About the NFL Schedule Release | Carmen Catches Up
news

Did You Just Make a Plan to Make a Plan? What We Know About the NFL Schedule Release | Carmen Catches Up

The 2020 NFL schedule is scheduled to be released this week. Plus, the Bucs' offense draws comparison to an undefeated Patriots' team, how stacked Tampa Bay's TE room is about to be & who the Bucs signed as undrafted free agents.
Why Tyler Johnson Could Be a Major Steal and Gronk Named Favorite for Major NFL Award | Carmen Catches Up
news

Why Tyler Johnson Could Be a Major Steal and Gronk Named Favorite for Major NFL Award | Carmen Catches Up

Why Pro Football Focus named Tyler Johnson one of the 10 most underrated gems of the 2020 draft class and what major award Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski could take home this season. Also, Brady's 'All-In' experience nets largest amount in auction and a few things General Manager Jason Licht addressed on a call with Bucs Season Pass Members.
Peter King Has Bucs Going Defense in First Round of NFL Draft & More Draft Party Details | Carmen Catches Up
news

Peter King Has Bucs Going Defense in First Round of NFL Draft & More Draft Party Details | Carmen Catches Up

In his only mock draft of 2020, Peter King has the Bucs taking Javon Kinlaw at No. 14. Plus, the NFL announces more interactive draft plans as the Bucs announce confirmed guests to their virtual draft party.
Brady Goes All-In for COVID-19 Relief and Bucs Have Three First-Round Picks from 2019 Draft | Carmen Catches Up
news

Brady Goes All-In for COVID-19 Relief and Bucs Have Three First-Round Picks from 2019 Draft | Carmen Catches Up

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady isn't done in his COVID-19 relief efforts and Tampa Bay got three first-round talents out of the 2019 draft, according to one outlet.
Bucs Players Step Up for COVID-19 Relief, Jason Licht & Staff Make Draft Accommodations | Carmen Catches Up
news

Bucs Players Step Up for COVID-19 Relief, Jason Licht & Staff Make Draft Accommodations | Carmen Catches Up

The NFL Draft has gone digital this year and GM Jason Licht let the media into just how he and his staff will be operating remotely next week. Plus, both QB Tom Brady and WR Mike Evans make significant contributions to COVID-19 relief efforts in the Bay Area.
Tom Brady Opens Up on the Howard Stern Show | Carmen Catches Up
news

Tom Brady Opens Up on the Howard Stern Show | Carmen Catches Up

The Buccaneers quarterback spent over two hours speaking to Howard Stern in what may be his most revealing interview ever.

Advertising