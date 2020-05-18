The Time Tom Brady & Michael Jordan Won a Golf Tournament, DJ Khaled's Advice to Gronk & the Bucs are Super Bowl Contenders | Carmen Catches Up

-CBS Sports is touting the Bucs as one of eight Super Bowl contenders in 2020. Jason La Canfora divided the league up in five tiers based on their likelihood to take home the Lombardi after the 2020 season. Among the eight Tier I teams were the Bucs, after the additions of quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski this offseason.

The two high-profile players have brought a lot of excitement to Tampa Bay. But with the excitement comes expectations. Head Coach Bruce Arians hasn't been shy about them, either.

"I love it," Arians said recently about the growing 'hype' around the Bucs. "I love the expectations and the excitement that that brings. I think our players will enjoy it and as coaches you have to embrace it and get ready for it. I think our guys are going to be really, really excited about the season."